CM Omar Abdullah On Rohingya Settlement In J&K: They Cannot Be Made To Starve And Die When They Are Here

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged the central government to formulate a clear policy to determine the fate of the Rohingyas in the Union Territory, terming the condition to be a 'humanitarian dispute'.

On Monday, December 9, Abdullah told reporters, “The central government should decide what to do about them. If they can be sent back, they should be sent back. But if we cannot send them back, we cannot let them starve or freeze to death.”

Emphasising the fact that the Rohingyas must be treated with 'dignity' while they live in Jammu, the CM said, “ They are human beings and must not be treated like animals.” These comments come amid growing debates over the Rohingya refugees settling in multiple parts of the country, with some sections urgently calling for their deportation.

BJP's Statement:

Earlier on Monday, the BJP termed the alleged illegal settlement of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals in J&K 'a matter of security concern'. The saffron party appealed to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to initiate a CBI probe into the rising number of such settlers in Jammu city and surrounding areas.

“The BJP will urge the Lieutenant Governor to initiate a CBI probe and lodge an FIR to comprehensively investigate this conspiracy. It must be determined who brought and settled the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Jammu, and stringent action, including prosecution and imprisonment, should be taken against them,” J&K BJP chief spokesperson advocate Sunil Sethi told reporters.

Statement On INDIA Bloc Leadership:

The CM said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can claim the leadership of the INDIA bloc and said there would be a discussion on the matter.

“There has been no meeting of the INDIA Bloc after the Lok Sabha elections, so the question of change of leadership does not arise. Let there be a meeting and let Mamata Banerjee claim the leadership if she wants. There would be discussion on it,’ the CM added.

Rohingya Crisis In Jammu:

Rohingya refugees have alleged that authorities have cut off the water and electricity supply in the temporary settlements as part of an ongoing verification process. This move follows the Jammu administration's recent directive mandating police verification for all tenants in the district.

The Rohingyas, who fled persecution in Myanmar, now fear being targeted and displaced. Several landlords accommodating the refugees have faced legal action, intensifying concerns within the community. This comes after several of these refugees were detained for allegedly violating the Foreigners Act.