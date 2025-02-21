ETV Bharat / state

Jammu and Kashmir’s Maiden Budget Can’t Address All Issues In One Go: CM Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah spoke about the maiden Budget of his government, which will be presented on March 7.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Maiden Budget Can’t Address All Issues In One Go: CM Omar Abdullah
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 21, 2025, 8:40 PM IST

Srinagar: The maiden Budget of the Jammu and Kashmir government will set the agenda for the next five years and would not address entire demands in a single go, said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday. He said that the ruling National Conference-led government would live up to the expectations of the people to resolve their issues in the five-year term.

"They have given us five years of time. So it cannot happen that all demands will be met in the first budget session alone. But this will be a good beginning which will lay a strong foundation in resolving people's issues in the future," he told reporters here.

Replying to a query on the flag meeting between Indian and Pakistan Armies, he described them as "good" saying they are aimed at reducing tensions without the use of force.

Earlier calling for inputs from the business community while addressing them in Srinagar, Abdullah said they are operating in a 'blank state' and the budget will put a stamp on the policies of the government.

"You have nothing really to judge me by. Whatever I have is what I inherited four months ago," he added. "Now is the time when I start to put the stamp of the elected government on policies and the way forward. This is the point when my assessment time starts," added Omar.

Seeking suggestions from the community, the Chief Minister assured they won’t go unnoticed and will be considered in the upcoming budget as well.

The Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will commence on March 3 and the Budget will be presented on March 7.

Srinagar: The maiden Budget of the Jammu and Kashmir government will set the agenda for the next five years and would not address entire demands in a single go, said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday. He said that the ruling National Conference-led government would live up to the expectations of the people to resolve their issues in the five-year term.

"They have given us five years of time. So it cannot happen that all demands will be met in the first budget session alone. But this will be a good beginning which will lay a strong foundation in resolving people's issues in the future," he told reporters here.

Replying to a query on the flag meeting between Indian and Pakistan Armies, he described them as "good" saying they are aimed at reducing tensions without the use of force.

Earlier calling for inputs from the business community while addressing them in Srinagar, Abdullah said they are operating in a 'blank state' and the budget will put a stamp on the policies of the government.

"You have nothing really to judge me by. Whatever I have is what I inherited four months ago," he added. "Now is the time when I start to put the stamp of the elected government on policies and the way forward. This is the point when my assessment time starts," added Omar.

Seeking suggestions from the community, the Chief Minister assured they won’t go unnoticed and will be considered in the upcoming budget as well.

The Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will commence on March 3 and the Budget will be presented on March 7.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAMMU AND KASHMIROMAR ABDULLAHJK BUDGETNATIONAL CONFERENCEJK CM ON BUDGET

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.