Jammu and Kashmir’s Maiden Budget Can’t Address All Issues In One Go: CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: The maiden Budget of the Jammu and Kashmir government will set the agenda for the next five years and would not address entire demands in a single go, said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday. He said that the ruling National Conference-led government would live up to the expectations of the people to resolve their issues in the five-year term.

"They have given us five years of time. So it cannot happen that all demands will be met in the first budget session alone. But this will be a good beginning which will lay a strong foundation in resolving people's issues in the future," he told reporters here.

Replying to a query on the flag meeting between Indian and Pakistan Armies, he described them as "good" saying they are aimed at reducing tensions without the use of force.

Earlier calling for inputs from the business community while addressing them in Srinagar, Abdullah said they are operating in a 'blank state' and the budget will put a stamp on the policies of the government.