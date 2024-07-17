Jammu And Kashmir: Centuries-old Interfaith Harmony Evident During Ashura Procession In Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The historic unity between Shia and Sunni Muslims was on full display in Zadibal, Srinagar, during Ashura on the tenth day of Muharram. Additionally, the long-standing harmony between Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs in Kashmir was prominently observed.
Ashok Kumar, a Kashmiri Pandit who attended the event, expressed his views on communal harmony and religious tolerance. He emphasized that Ashura not only commemorates the great sacrifices made by Imam Hussain and his companions in Karbala but also teaches lessons of unity and religious harmony.
"Imam Hussain did not sacrifice his life for any specific religion but impacted all of humanity with his martyrdom," Kumar said. He highlighted the importance of unity and harmony among different communities, appreciating the sincere efforts towards sectarian and communal solidarity. Kumar assured his commitment to supporting interfaith unity at all levels, stressing the need to uphold brotherhood and tolerance while countering divisive elements within society.
Kumar also remarked that Imam Hussain and his companions' sacrifices in Karbala established a lasting standard of truth and falsehood. "Their martyrdom set an example of courage and the defense of Islam that remains relevant to this day," he said.
The largest mourning procession in Srinagar started from Bota Kadal Lal Bazar and concluded in Zadibal. Various Shia-majority areas in the valley also saw smaller processions of Taziyas, Alam Sharif, and Zuljanah.
The tragedy of Karbala is a significant and poignant event in Islamic history, resonating with Muslims worldwide. Despite the passage of 14 centuries, it continues to symbolize bravery, valor, and the elevation of Islam.