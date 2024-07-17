ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir: Centuries-old Interfaith Harmony Evident During Ashura Procession In Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The historic unity between Shia and Sunni Muslims was on full display in Zadibal, Srinagar, during Ashura on the tenth day of Muharram. Additionally, the long-standing harmony between Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs in Kashmir was prominently observed.

Ashok Kumar, a Kashmiri Pandit who attended the event, expressed his views on communal harmony and religious tolerance. He emphasized that Ashura not only commemorates the great sacrifices made by Imam Hussain and his companions in Karbala but also teaches lessons of unity and religious harmony.

"Imam Hussain did not sacrifice his life for any specific religion but impacted all of humanity with his martyrdom," Kumar said. He highlighted the importance of unity and harmony among different communities, appreciating the sincere efforts towards sectarian and communal solidarity. Kumar assured his commitment to supporting interfaith unity at all levels, stressing the need to uphold brotherhood and tolerance while countering divisive elements within society.