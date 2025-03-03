Govt Committed To Restore Statehood To Jammu And Kashmir, Facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' Return: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu: The budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly began on Monday with an address by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who maintained that the government is committed to work for restoration of statehood.
The LG arrived in the central hall of the J&K LA at 9:58 AM and was received by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, ministers and all other legislators, from treasury benches and opposition were present on the occasion.
With LG's arrival, the National Anthem was played after which Manoj Sinha started his address. MLA Langate Sheikh Khursheed Ahmed, representing Awami Itehad Party (AIP), raised placards demanding justice for Makhan Din of Billawar, who had died due to suspected suicide allegedly after torture by police. Khursheed was marshaled out of the Hall and placards were snatched from him within seconds after he raised them.
During his address, the LG said that his government is engaging with all the stakeholders to work for the restoration of statehood.
His address covered almost every aspect of the work done in the past including developmental works like construction of two bypasses in Ramban and Banihal towns on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
The LG said that the government was committed to hold Panchayat and urban local bodies elections in the union territory. Sinha further said that the government was committed to facilitating the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to Kashmir.
After the address, the National Anthem was played again and legislators headed towards LA to attend the Obituary references of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former legislators of the house and a former Rajya Sabha member.
