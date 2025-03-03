ETV Bharat / state

Govt Committed To Restore Statehood To Jammu And Kashmir, Facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' Return: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addresses during the first day of the Budget session of J&K Assembly, in Jammu, Monday, March 3, 2025. ( PTI )

Jammu: The budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly began on Monday with an address by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who maintained that the government is committed to work for restoration of statehood.

The LG arrived in the central hall of the J&K LA at 9:58 AM and was received by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, ministers and all other legislators, from treasury benches and opposition were present on the occasion.

With LG's arrival, the National Anthem was played after which Manoj Sinha started his address. MLA Langate Sheikh Khursheed Ahmed, representing Awami Itehad Party (AIP), raised placards demanding justice for Makhan Din of Billawar, who had died due to suspected suicide allegedly after torture by police. Khursheed was marshaled out of the Hall and placards were snatched from him within seconds after he raised them.

During his address, the LG said that his government is engaging with all the stakeholders to work for the restoration of statehood.