Jammu and Kashmir Braces For Wet Spell Next Week, Says Meteorological Department

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department has on Thursday forecast a spell of wet weather across Jammu and Kashmir next week, with scattered rain and snow expected in higher elevations.

According to the latest bulletin by the Meteorological Department, Srinagar's centre, the maximum day temperatures have remained above normal by 4-5°C in most parts of Kashmir and by 2-3°C in Jammu. Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 22°C, while Jammu reached 32°C. Meanwhile, minimum night temperatures have been slightly below normal, with the lowest recorded at Gulmarg (1.0°C) in Kashmir and Banihal (6.1°C) in Jammu.

Over the past 24 hours, precipitation remained isolated across the region, and light rain or thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 knots were expected in some areas on Thursday, the bulletin said.

The weather is expected to remain mostly dry from April 4 to April 7. However, by April 8, scattered showers and snow over higher reaches may develop, particularly in North Kashmir and Sonamarg. From April 9 onward, fairly widespread precipitation is anticipated in Kashmir, while scattered rainfall is expected in Jammu.

Meanwhile, the Department has advised travelers, tourists, and transporters to adhere to traffic advisories issued by authorities due to the potential impact of changing weather conditions. Farmers, however, have been encouraged to proceed with agricultural activities as usual for now.

For Friday, April 4, the forecast predicts mainly clear to partly cloudy skies, with temperatures around 22°C (high) and 6°C (low) in Srinagar, and 32°C (high) and 16°C (low) in Jammu.