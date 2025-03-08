ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir: Bodies Of Three Missing Persons Traced In Kathua

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir police has located the bodies of three missing people in Ishu Nallah in Lohai Malhar area of Billawar in district Kathua.

These three persons Darshan Singh (40), Yogesh Singh (32) and Varun Singh (15) had gone missing when they were with a marriage party a few days back. A manhunt was launched by the police after the issue was raised at several places including in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Police said that one of the three persons had contacted his family a couple days ago that they had lost their way in the forest.