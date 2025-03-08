ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir: Bodies Of Three Missing Persons Traced In Kathua

The trio had gone missing when they were with a marriage party a few days back.

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Mar 8, 2025, 7:17 PM IST

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir police has located the bodies of three missing people in Ishu Nallah in Lohai Malhar area of Billawar in district Kathua.

These three persons Darshan Singh (40), Yogesh Singh (32) and Varun Singh (15) had gone missing when they were with a marriage party a few days back. A manhunt was launched by the police after the issue was raised at several places including in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Police said that one of the three persons had contacted his family a couple days ago that they had lost their way in the forest.

On Saturday, their bodies have been located deep inside a stream with fallen trees around. "We are in a process to retrieve their bodies. As the area is quite steep, it is taking time to retrieve," said a police official.

Police is keeping mum on the cause of their death and will be sharing details once their bodies are retrieved.

