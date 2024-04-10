Jammu & Kashmir Bank Registers Rs 11,000 Crore transactions on Eve of Eid-ul-Fitr

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a significant milestone on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, Jammu & Kashmir Bank reported record-breaking transactions amounting to Rs 11,000 crore, with digital channels surpassing the Rs 1,000 crore mark in a single day.

Bank officials confirmed that the bank's digital channel, mPay, achieved a remarkable milestone by reaching the Rs 1,000 crore mark in transactions within a day for the first time in its history.

The surge in digital transactions was evidenced by a staggering total of 4,93,598 transactions, amounting to Rs 3230.77 crore, recorded over just four days, including two holidays. With the latest addition on Tuesday, the total transactions surpassed the Rs 11,000 crore mark, reaching Rs 11,082 crore.

Consumers lauded the efficiency of the mPay app, expressing satisfaction over its seamless functionality. Unlike previous years, users reported experiencing no inconvenience while utilizing the digital platform, particularly during festive occasions.

Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Kerala celebrated Eid on Wednesday after the Shawaal crescent was spotted in these places on Tuesday evening, unlike the rest of the country where it will be celebrated on Thursday.