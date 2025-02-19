J&K Bank Multi Crore Loan Scam: Bank Manager Among Five Arrested By Crime Branch

Jammu: The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested five accused, including a J&K Bank officer and a fake District Horticulture Officer, in a multi-crore J&K Bank loan scam, the agency said on Tuesday.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Jatinder Singh, then J&K Bank Manager, Scale-II, Rajouri branch, impersonators Mohammad Kabir, Mohammad Zafeer Khan and Zafar Iqbal of Poonch and Mohammad Shakeel of Rajouri.
The case was registered in 2023 following a complaint lodged by Mohammad Shakeel, Chief Manager, S&C Division, Zonal Office J&K Bank, Jammu.
In his complaint, he alleged that Saleem Yousuf Bhatti, a contractual employee with IWMP Poonch and others, had reactivated inactive accounts of the Watershed Committee at J&K Bank’s Lassana, Surankote branch. The accused altered account details issued fake salary certificates and confirmation letters, and fraudulently obtained personal loans, cash credit loans, and car loans by posing as government employees, the agency said.
Additionally, the accused managed to open fraudulent government accounts at J&K Bank’s Mendhar and Bus Stand Mendhar branches. They initially deposited money into these accounts through various banks and branches, then used fake authority letters instructing the bank to disburse salaries into individual accounts. Through these fraudulent means, they obtained approximately Rs 5 crore in loans, causing significant financial losses to the bank.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Jammu, Benam Tosh confirmed that while investigating FIR No. 86/2023 under IPC Sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B read with Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Crime Branch successfully arrested five more accused. The investigation is ongoing, he said.
Read More: