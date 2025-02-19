ETV Bharat / state

J&K Bank Multi Crore Loan Scam: Bank Manager Among Five Arrested By Crime Branch

Jammu: The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested five accused, including a J&K Bank officer and a fake District Horticulture Officer, in a multi-crore J&K Bank loan scam, the agency said on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jatinder Singh, then J&K Bank Manager, Scale-II, Rajouri branch, impersonators Mohammad Kabir, Mohammad Zafeer Khan and Zafar Iqbal of Poonch and Mohammad Shakeel of Rajouri.

The case was registered in 2023 following a complaint lodged by Mohammad Shakeel, Chief Manager, S&C Division, Zonal Office J&K Bank, Jammu.

In his complaint, he alleged that Saleem Yousuf Bhatti, a contractual employee with IWMP Poonch and others, had reactivated inactive accounts of the Watershed Committee at J&K Bank’s Lassana, Surankote branch. The accused altered account details issued fake salary certificates and confirmation letters, and fraudulently obtained personal loans, cash credit loans, and car loans by posing as government employees, the agency said.