ETV Bharat / state

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls: Mehboob Baig Files Nomination From Anantnag

Anantnag: Senior leader of People's Democratic Party (PDP) and General Secretary (Organisation), Dr Mirza Mehboob Baig, has filed his nomination papers at DC office in Anantnag. Baig is the PDP candidate from Anantnag 44 assembly constituency.

Baig reached the DC office in Anantnag on Friday, where the party workers welcomed him with garlands and congratulated him.

He is participating in the assembly elections for the first time on PDP ticket in Anantnag. He joined the PDP in 2014 and before that he was associated with the National Conference (NC).

Addressing the media, Baig said that PDP was in power in South Kashmir in the past and people will support the party and restore the power again. People have not forgotten the work done by PDP for Jammu and Kashmir, he said adding that PDP will once again emerge as a major political party in the upcoming assembly elections.

He said that after the abrogation of Article 370, PDP was the only party that openly raised its voice against the central government's policies. He said he is proud to be contesting elections on the ticket of a party that understands the pain of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.