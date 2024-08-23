ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: Consensus Yet To Be Reached With Congress On A Few Seats, Says Omar

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Day after NC President Farooq Abdullah announced a pre-poll alliance with the Congress for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, NC Vice President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that a final consensus is yet to be reached with the Congress on a few seats. He said that the negotiations are still going on in this regard.

NC Vice President Omar Abdullah talking to the media in Kulgam on Friday, Aug 23, 2024
NC Vice President Omar Abdullah talking to the media in Kulgam on Friday, Aug 23, 2024 (ETV Bharat)
Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): Day after the National Conference and the Congress struck a deal over a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, NC Vice President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that a final consensus is yet to be reached with the Congress on a few seats.

Omar Abdullah made the statement while talking to the media during his visit to Kulgam, where he accompanied party leader Sakina Itoo to the District Election Office where she filed her nomination from Damhal Hanjipora seat of the south Kashmir district.

“There is yet to be an agreement with the Congress on a few seats on which negotiations are still going on, discussions will be held today to finalize the proposal for the distribution of seats,” he said.

“With regard to seat sharing, NC and Congress leaders have not yet agreed on a few seats. Most of the sets have been finalized. In some seats, the two parties are stuck, however, a meeting will be held today to discuss the matter to finalize the alliance,” he added.

Omar said that the list of party candidates will be made public before August 27 and NC has started filing nomination papers from Kulgam today.

“The NC has come up with a structured manifesto. We hope that people will give NC a chance to serve them,” he added.

On Thursday, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called on National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah at their residence in Srinagar after which the senior Abdullah announced a pre-poll alliance with the Congress for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

