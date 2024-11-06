ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Has Done Its Job: Omar On Special Status Resolution

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the Assembly has done its job after it passed a resolution seeking a dialogue between the Centre and elected representatives for the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state.

The resolution, which also expressed "concern" over the "unilateral removal" of the special status, was passed without any debate as the Speaker put it to voice vote amidst noisy scenes.

"The assembly has done its job. I will only say this much," a beaming Abdullah told reporters outside the assembly complex.

NC MLA and J-K's deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution for restoring the special status of J-K, which was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

"That this legislative assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal," the resolution moved by Choudhary said.