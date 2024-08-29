ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections: Security Enhanced For Safety Of Candidates, Smooth Voting

By Muhammad Zulqarnain Zulfi

Published : 19 hours ago

Ahead of the much anticipated assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has scaled up security measures to ensure security of contesting candidates and conduct the assembly polls smoothly. Special consideration is being given to the candidates perceived to be at higher risk due to their political affiliations or public profiles.

CRPF personnel patrolling Lal Chowk area in Srinagar
CRPF personnel patrolling Lal Chowk area in Srinagar (ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In anticipation of the upcoming Assembly elections, the administration has significantly increased security measures to ensure the safety of candidates and the smooth conduct of the electoral process. The J&K Police have been tasked with overseeing security from the nomination stage through to campaigning and voting.

A senior police officer revealed that comprehensive threat assessments for all candidates have been completed, given the unstable security environment in Kashmir. "Candidates who have filed their nominations so far have been provided with adequate security. We are also extending protection to candidates announced by political parties, regardless of whether they have officially filed their nominations," the officer said.

Security forces have been substantially bolstered in areas with heightened political activity. Tailored security arrangements are being implemented based on individual threat levels. "With a significant number of candidates expected, those deemed at higher risk will be stationed at secure locations and provided with armed escorts during their campaigns. This measure is to ensure their safety while they conduct election-related activities," the officer explained.

The officer further emphasized that security provisions are meticulously planned, with a focus on candidates perceived to be at higher risk due to their political affiliations or public profiles. "Details regarding the number of personnel deployed and specific security arrangements cannot be disclosed for security reasons."

"The police are closely monitoring intelligence reports and adjusting security measures accordingly. Venues for campaign rallies and public meetings will be secured to prevent any disruptions or threats, with security forces deployed to maintain a peaceful environment," the officer said.

The senior police officer assured that the security plan for the elections has been rigorously prepared. "We have spared no effort in our preparations. Area dominance in south Kashmir has been upgraded to prevent any incidents," the officer said.

According to the officer, the increased deployment of security forces is part of a broader strategy to counter potential threats and ensure the safety of voters and polling staff. South Kashmir, which includes the districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Shopian, has been a focal point due to ongoing militancy-related activities and political sensitivities. The first phase of the assembly elections is scheduled for September 18, covering 24 seats, with 16 in South Kashmir and 8 in the Jammu region.

