Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Notification For 26 Seats In 2nd Phase To Be Issued Today

Jammu(Jammu Kashmir): The notification for 26 seats in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will be issued on Thursday August 29. According to the Election Commission of India, nominations will be accepted in this phase till September 5, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on September 6 and withdrawal of nomination papers will be possible till September 9, and voting for this phase will be held on September 25.
The preparations for the elections are in full swing in second phase assembly constituencies include Ganderbal (Kangan and Ganderbal), Srinagar (Hazratbul, Khanyar, Habbakdal, Lal Chowk, Chanapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng), Budgam (Khan Sahib, Charar-e-Sharif, Budgam, Beerwah Chadoora, Poonch). Surankot, Poonch Haveli and Mendhar), Reasi (Gulabgarh, Shri Mata Vishnu Devi and Reasi), Rajouri (Nowshera, Rajouri, Budhal, Thanamandi and Sunderbani) .
Meanwhile, 279 nomination papers were filed across 24 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir for the first phase of the upcoming elections of which 244 nomination forms have been accepted, while 36 were rejected, according to official data.
The rejected papers include those from 14 independent candidates and 20 other contenders including jailed cleric and face of the 2016 Kashmir agitation Sarjan Barkati as per the returning officers of various constituencies.
The first phase of the Assembly elections, set for September 18, will encompass constituencies in South Kashmir's Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam districts, along with eight constituencies in the Chenab Valley's Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts. Scrutiny of nomination papers has been completed in these areas, with the deadline for withdrawal of nominations being August 30.
Notable candidates in the fray include Iltija Mufti, daughter of Mehbooba Mufti; PDP stalwart Abdul Rehman Veeri; National Conference's prominent female candidate Sakeena Itoo; former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani; and three-time MLA from Inderwal, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori and Abdul Majeed Wani from Doda.
The assembly elections, announced by the Election Commission of India on August 16, mark the first in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. The region last held Assembly elections in 2016 and has been without a popular government since 2018.