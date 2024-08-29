ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Notification For 26 Seats In 2nd Phase To Be Issued Today

Jammu(Jammu Kashmir): The notification for 26 seats in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will be issued on Thursday August 29. According to the Election Commission of India, nominations will be accepted in this phase till September 5, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on September 6 and withdrawal of nomination papers will be possible till September 9, and voting for this phase will be held on September 25.

The preparations for the elections are in full swing in second phase assembly constituencies include Ganderbal (Kangan and Ganderbal), Srinagar (Hazratbul, Khanyar, Habbakdal, Lal Chowk, Chanapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng), Budgam (Khan Sahib, Charar-e-Sharif, Budgam, Beerwah Chadoora, Poonch). Surankot, Poonch Haveli and Mendhar), Reasi (Gulabgarh, Shri Mata Vishnu Devi and Reasi), Rajouri (Nowshera, Rajouri, Budhal, Thanamandi and Sunderbani) .

Meanwhile, 279 nomination papers were filed across 24 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir for the first phase of the upcoming elections of which 244 nomination forms have been accepted, while 36 were rejected, according to official data.

The rejected papers include those from 14 independent candidates and 20 other contenders including jailed cleric and face of the 2016 Kashmir agitation Sarjan Barkati as per the returning officers of various constituencies.