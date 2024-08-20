Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Historical Overview, Electoral Shifts, And Delimitation Impact in Gulabgarh (ST) Constituency

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Gulabgarh Assembly constituency is a significant political segment within the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Established in 1962, it has a rich history of electoral contests, often reflecting the broader political dynamics of the region. The constituency is characterized by its remote and mountainous terrain, with a diverse demographic comprising both Hindu and Muslim populations. Agriculture and government employment are the primary sources of livelihood for its residents.



Electoral History:

Gulabgarh has been a battleground for major political parties, primarily the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and the Indian National Congress (INC), with occasional influence from other parties like Janata Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

1967 & 1972: Mohd. Ayub Khan of the Indian National Congress won the seat, establishing the INC's initial dominance.

1977, 1983, & 1987: Haji Buland Khan of JKNC took over, marking the rise of the National Conference in the region.

1996: Abdul Ghani Malik, representing Janata Dal, broke the NC's streak by winning the seat.

2002 & 2008: Abdul Ghani Malik switched to the JKNC and won the seat in both elections, reinforcing his stronghold.

2014: Mumtaz Ahmad Khan of the INC won the seat, defeating Abdul Ghani Malik, marking a significant political shift.

Notably, Abdul Ghani Malik is the only politician to have represented the constituency under the banner of two different parties (Janata Dal in 1996 and JKNC in 2002 and 2008).

In the 2014 elections, the constituency witnessed a closely contested battle. Mumtaz Ahmad Khan of the INC emerged victorious, securing 32% of the votes, while Abdul Ghani Malik of JKNC came in second with 28.8%. The constituency recorded a high voter turnout of 82.2%, reflecting strong political engagement among its electorate.



2014 Assembly Election Results:



Winner: Mumtaz Ahmad Khan, Indian National Congress

Votes Secured: 17,964 (32%)

Runner-Up: Abdul Ghani Malik, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

Votes Secured: 16,148 (28.8%)

Other Candidates: Shafiq Ur Rehman (PDP), Pardeep Singh (BJP), Shaber Ahmed (Hindustan Janata Party), Jawahar Singh (BSP), Bashir Ud Din (JKNPP)



Impact of Delimitation:

The delimitation process of 2022 brought significant changes to the Gulabgarh constituency. Before delimitation, Gulabgarh covered areas like Gulabgarh, Mahore, Arnas, and parts of Gool. The constituency was known for its challenging terrain and a mix of Hindu and Muslim populations, which often resulted in closely contested elections.

After delimitation, the boundaries of Gulabgarh were redrawn, with some areas being merged into adjacent constituencies and new areas like Thuroo, Chassana,Thuroo (excluding Kanthi) and parts of the upper Gool-Arnas region being added. The seat is now reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST).



Issues of the voters:

Gulabgarh faces several development challenges, including poor infrastructure, limited healthcare facilities, and inadequate educational institutions. Road connectivity remains a significant issue, hindering access to essential services.