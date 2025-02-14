ETV Bharat / state

JK Assembly Budget Session To Begin From March 3, CM To Table Budget On March 7

The 28-day Jammu and Kashmir Assembly budget session will begin on March 3 with the address of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 8:16 PM IST

Srinagar: The Jammu and Assembly will hold its first budget session in Jammu on March 3 and chief minister Omar Abdullah, who holds the finance ministry portfolio, will table the budget on March 7.

This will be the first budget session of the elected government in the JK Union Territory. The budget for JK was presented in the Parliament after 2019 as JK was under a prolonged spell of President's rule which ended in October last year.

The 28-day session, according to Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, will begin on March 3 with the address of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, followed by the Motion of Thanks by legislators up to March 6. The speaker issued a notification today, summoning the session.

The chief minister Omar Abdullah will table the budget (Annual Financial Statement of Expenditure) on March 7 and general discussion on the budget will be on March 8. The Demand for Grants will be presented by legislators from March 12 to 24.

The Private Members’ Bills and Resolutions will be tabled from April 7 to 9, while on the last day, April 11, Government Business will be conducted.

Legislators from the ruling party and Opposition PDP have scheduled to submit Bills for the liquor ban, while the People's Conference said its president and legislator Sajad Lone will submit a resolution for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35 A.

The first four-day introduction session of the assembly was held in Srinagar in November and was rocked by controversies over the resolution passed by the ruling party, National Conference, for the restoration of Article 370.

The main opposition party, BJP had vehemently opposed the resolution while smaller opposition parties PDP and Sajad Lone had supported the resolution while making some critical remarks.

