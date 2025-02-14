ETV Bharat / state

JK Assembly Budget Session To Begin From March 3, CM To Table Budget On March 7

Srinagar: The Jammu and Assembly will hold its first budget session in Jammu on March 3 and chief minister Omar Abdullah, who holds the finance ministry portfolio, will table the budget on March 7.

This will be the first budget session of the elected government in the JK Union Territory. The budget for JK was presented in the Parliament after 2019 as JK was under a prolonged spell of President's rule which ended in October last year.

The 28-day session, according to Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, will begin on March 3 with the address of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, followed by the Motion of Thanks by legislators up to March 6. The speaker issued a notification today, summoning the session.

The chief minister Omar Abdullah will table the budget (Annual Financial Statement of Expenditure) on March 7 and general discussion on the budget will be on March 8. The Demand for Grants will be presented by legislators from March 12 to 24.