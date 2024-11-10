J&K: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Reviews Security Situation In Kathua

Jammu: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the current security situation in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials reported.
His visit to this border district, neighboring Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, occurs amid intensified anti-terror operations across the Jammu region, following a recent militant attack in Kishtwar district where two village defense guards (VDG) were abducted and killed on Thursday.
"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, visited the forward units of the Rising Star Corps deployed in Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir, and was briefed on the prevailing security situation," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army shared on ‘X’. "The COAS also interacted with the troops, commending them for their high standards of professionalism and dedication to duty."
What Had Happened? On November 8, terrorists kidnapped and killed two Village Defence Group (VDG) members in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday evening. Terrorist group Kashmir tigers, claimed the responsibility of the attack and also shared disturbing photos of the victims’ bodies with their eyes blindfolded.
