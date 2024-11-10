ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Reviews Security Situation In Kathua

The Army Chief General interacted with the troops, praising them for their high standards of professionalism and dedication to duty.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the current security situation in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials reported.
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi interacts with troops during his visit to the forward units of Rising Star Corps, in Kathua on Saturday (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 hours ago

Jammu: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the current security situation in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials reported.

His visit to this border district, neighboring Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, occurs amid intensified anti-terror operations across the Jammu region, following a recent militant attack in Kishtwar district where two village defense guards (VDG) were abducted and killed on Thursday.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, visited the forward units of the Rising Star Corps deployed in Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir, and was briefed on the prevailing security situation," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army shared on ‘X’. "The COAS also interacted with the troops, commending them for their high standards of professionalism and dedication to duty."

GeneralUpendraDwivedi, COAS visited forward units of RisingStarCorps deployed in Kathua (J&K) & was briefed on the existing security situation. COAS also interacted with troops & commended them for their high standards of professionalism & devotion to duty ,Pro Defence posted on X.

What Had Happened? On November 8, terrorists kidnapped and killed two Village Defence Group (VDG) members in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday evening. Terrorist group Kashmir tigers, claimed the responsibility of the attack and also shared disturbing photos of the victims’ bodies with their eyes blindfolded.

Read More:

  1. Bodies Of Two VDGs Abducted And Killed By Militants Recovered In J&K's Kishtwar
  2. Police Launch Search Operation In Kishtwar's Kuntwara Area To Recover Bodies Of Two VDG members
  3. Village Defence Guards In Jammu And Kashmir Get A Shot In The Arm With Latest Weapons

Jammu: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the current security situation in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials reported.

His visit to this border district, neighboring Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, occurs amid intensified anti-terror operations across the Jammu region, following a recent militant attack in Kishtwar district where two village defense guards (VDG) were abducted and killed on Thursday.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, visited the forward units of the Rising Star Corps deployed in Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir, and was briefed on the prevailing security situation," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army shared on ‘X’. "The COAS also interacted with the troops, commending them for their high standards of professionalism and dedication to duty."

GeneralUpendraDwivedi, COAS visited forward units of RisingStarCorps deployed in Kathua (J&K) & was briefed on the existing security situation. COAS also interacted with troops & commended them for their high standards of professionalism & devotion to duty ,Pro Defence posted on X.

What Had Happened? On November 8, terrorists kidnapped and killed two Village Defence Group (VDG) members in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday evening. Terrorist group Kashmir tigers, claimed the responsibility of the attack and also shared disturbing photos of the victims’ bodies with their eyes blindfolded.

Read More:

  1. Bodies Of Two VDGs Abducted And Killed By Militants Recovered In J&K's Kishtwar
  2. Police Launch Search Operation In Kishtwar's Kuntwara Area To Recover Bodies Of Two VDG members
  3. Village Defence Guards In Jammu And Kashmir Get A Shot In The Arm With Latest Weapons

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UPENDRA DWIVEDIARMY CHIEF GENERALVDG KILLEDKISHTWARARMY CHIEF GENERAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.