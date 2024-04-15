J&K: Apni Party Pledges Support to Those Promising to Restore Statehood and Create Jobs

Reaffirming their commitment to the development of Jammu and Kashmir, Apni Party president Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday said that their party will support those who will work for the development and prosperity of the people of their state. He pledged support to those who will work for restoration of statehood of J and K.

Sringar (Jammu and Kashmir) : J and K's Apni Party president Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday said that his party believes in honest politics and that it will now support those who will work to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Also, the Apni Party will support those who will give an assurance to create employment opportunities for the unemployed youth and for the release of imprisoned religious leaders.

Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari made these remarks at a meeting held at the party headquarters in Srinagar today. Responding to a question, he said that the time has not yet come, but whenever it does, the entire BJP will be with him. He mentioned that he had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in broad daylight, without any secrecy or hidden agenda.

Altaf Bukhari reemphasized his respect for Omar Abdullah and stated that it is his duty as well to ensure the economic and social empowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "Therefore, the doors of my house are always open and will remain open for every political party in this respect," he said.

On this occasion, several social activists have joined the Apni Party in the presence of its president and other leaders. The leaders pledged to work for the overall development and progress of Jammu and Kashmir.

