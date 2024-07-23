Jammu And Kashmir Admin Forms Committee To Probe 'Harassment' Of Female Engineer By Dental College MS

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir administration has set up a committee in Government Dental College (GDC) to probe the alleged harassment of a woman engineer by the incharge medical superintendent Dr Shabir Ahmad Shah.
GDC Principal Dr Ajaz Ahmad Shah has asked the committee to submit the report within one week for further necessary action.
"Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of the Committee comprising of the following officers of this Institution with a direction to probe the matter regarding the harassment of Engineers of R&B Department by Prof (Dr) Shabir Ahmad Shah, incharge Medical superintendent GDC&H, Srinagar," reads the order issued by the GDC principal.
The committee is headed by Prof (Dr) Altaf Hussain Chalkoo, Head of department, Oral Medicine & Radiology and comprises of Prof (Dr) Nazia Lone, HOD, Pedodontics, Ruqaya Rehman, Senior Private Secretary, Arshad Hussain Ashai, Administration Officer, Nadia Shafi, Assistant Law Officer as members.
The committee has been set up following the expose by ETV Bharat which reported the harassment of a women junior engineer of Roads and Buildings Department by the incharge MS during inauguration of Flag structure. As per the engineer, the MS abused and harassed her before scores of officials when he reportedly did not find his name inscribed in the marble plaque.
However, the MS has refuted these allegations by the JE and other engineers and contractors by claiming that the latter have levelled these allegations after he questioned thier work progress in the college.
The engineers and contractors have boycotted the work in the college and have demanded his removal. The engineers and contractors have complained against the MS for his abusive and harassing behaviour by writing to chief engineer R & B and GDC principal.
In his defense, the MS replied to the GDC principal and chief engineer that the engineers are resorting to these allegations as he insists them to increase the progress of the work.
Amid this fiasco, officials and doctors in the college said the "battle of complaints" between the MS and engineers and contractorshave hampered the smooth working in the college and created a tense atmosphere which does not suit the working of a medical institute.