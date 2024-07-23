ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir Admin Forms Committee To Probe 'Harassment' Of Female Engineer By Dental College MS

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir administration has set up a committee in Government Dental College (GDC) to probe the alleged harassment of a woman engineer by the incharge medical superintendent Dr Shabir Ahmad Shah.

GDC Principal Dr Ajaz Ahmad Shah has asked the committee to submit the report within one week for further necessary action.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of the Committee comprising of the following officers of this Institution with a direction to probe the matter regarding the harassment of Engineers of R&B Department by Prof (Dr) Shabir Ahmad Shah, incharge Medical superintendent GDC&H, Srinagar," reads the order issued by the GDC principal.

The committee is headed by Prof (Dr) Altaf Hussain Chalkoo, Head of department, Oral Medicine & Radiology and comprises of Prof (Dr) Nazia Lone, HOD, Pedodontics, Ruqaya Rehman, Senior Private Secretary, Arshad Hussain Ashai, Administration Officer, Nadia Shafi, Assistant Law Officer as members.

The committee has been set up following the expose by ETV Bharat which reported the harassment of a women junior engineer of Roads and Buildings Department by the incharge MS during inauguration of Flag structure. As per the engineer, the MS abused and harassed her before scores of officials when he reportedly did not find his name inscribed in the marble plaque.