ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir's 2024-25 Budget To Be Unveiled In Lok Sabha Tomorrow

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 23, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

Updated : Jul 23, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is presenting the union budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha today, will also unveil the budget for the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and present the budget details for Jammu & Kashmir shortly after delivering the Union budget for the ongoing fiscal year.

Etv Bharat
Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her 7th straight Budget in the Parliament on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir territory's budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 will be unveiled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the budget details for Jammu & Kashmir shortly after delivering the Union budget for the ongoing fiscal year.

Earlier this year, on February 5, Sitharaman presented an interim budget of Rs 59,634 crore for the region. Reports indicate that the total budget estimates for Jammu & Kashmir are projected to be Rs 1.18 lakh crore, with revenue expenditure estimated at Rs 80,000 crore and capital expenditure likely around Rs 38,000 crore.

This marks the fifth consecutive budget for Jammu & Kashmir presented in Parliament since the imposition of Central rule in the former state. The budget is presented in Parliament as Jammu & Kashmir currently lacks its own Assembly. Since June 19, 2018, when the BJP withdrew support from the Mehbooba Mufti-led government, Jammu & Kashmir has been without an elected government.

Following the collapse of the PDP-BJP government, the 2019-20 budget was approved by the then J&K Governor as head of the State Administrative Council. After Jammu & Kashmir was restructured into a Union Territory in August 2019, its budgets were presented in Parliament.

  1. Read more: LIVEUnion Budget 2024 Live Updates: Focus on Youth, Employment Generation in Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech; Lists Govt's 9 Priorities
  2. Count Down Begins For Modi 3.0 Government's First Union Budget; Here Are Top 8 Points

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her 7th straight Budget in the Parliament on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir territory's budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 will be unveiled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the budget details for Jammu & Kashmir shortly after delivering the Union budget for the ongoing fiscal year.

Earlier this year, on February 5, Sitharaman presented an interim budget of Rs 59,634 crore for the region. Reports indicate that the total budget estimates for Jammu & Kashmir are projected to be Rs 1.18 lakh crore, with revenue expenditure estimated at Rs 80,000 crore and capital expenditure likely around Rs 38,000 crore.

This marks the fifth consecutive budget for Jammu & Kashmir presented in Parliament since the imposition of Central rule in the former state. The budget is presented in Parliament as Jammu & Kashmir currently lacks its own Assembly. Since June 19, 2018, when the BJP withdrew support from the Mehbooba Mufti-led government, Jammu & Kashmir has been without an elected government.

Following the collapse of the PDP-BJP government, the 2019-20 budget was approved by the then J&K Governor as head of the State Administrative Council. After Jammu & Kashmir was restructured into a Union Territory in August 2019, its budgets were presented in Parliament.

  1. Read more: LIVEUnion Budget 2024 Live Updates: Focus on Youth, Employment Generation in Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech; Lists Govt's 9 Priorities
  2. Count Down Begins For Modi 3.0 Government's First Union Budget; Here Are Top 8 Points
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JK BUDGETBUDGET 2024 25NIRMALA SITHARAMANBUDGET SESSIONJAMMU KASHMIR BUDGET

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.