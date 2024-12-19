ETV Bharat / state

J&K: 102 E-Challans Issued On First Day Of Intelligent Traffic Management System Operation In Srinagar

High-tech surveillance aims to improve road safety, but concerns remain over traffic congestion.

JK govt has installed ITMS in Srinagar to capture traffic violations by CCTVs and generate real-time challans (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Srinagar: On the first day of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) operation in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, 102 e-challans were issued to traffic violators.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has installed an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in Srinagar to capture traffic violations by CCTVs and generate real-time challans. Around one thousand CCTVs have been installed under the ITMS at 33 junctions in the city, and 33 more are under installation at an equal number of junctions.

“The high-resolution cameras will capture violations like seatbelt and helmet, mobile phone usage while driving, and jumping traffic signals,” said Owais Ahmad, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Srinagar Smart City adding that a speed track system is yet to be installed in the ITMS.

The ITMS system collects real-time data, analyses through computer algorithms, and provides instant alerts about traffic violations.

“Once a vehicle’s number plate is captured, a challan is automatically generated and the driver gets an alert message about the challan and the payment procedure,” he added.

The ITMS has been installed under the Smart City project, the Rs 1,000 core funded project, under which the Srinagar city’s roads and footpaths in commercial areas like Lal Chowk and Batamaloo have been refurbished and renovated.

However, the people are annoyed with the daily traffic jams within the city as citizens complain the government has not increased road infrastructure but has only refurbished the existing roads and widened footpaths under the Smart City project.

