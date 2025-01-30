ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Airport To Get New Terminal by 2026; Threshold To Shift To North End

Jammu Airport’s new terminal, set for completion by 2026, will offer world-class facilities, increased capacity, and improved parking, reports Amir Tantray.

A 3-D view of the Jammu airport’s new terminal
A 3-D view of the Jammu airport’s new terminal (ETV Bharat)
Published : Jan 30, 2025, 6:49 PM IST

Jammu: The threshold of Jammu airport will be shifted from the southern to the northern end by 2026, coinciding with the completion of a new terminal equipped with world-class amenities and expanded capacity to accommodate more travellers, officials said.

However, aircraft will continue to land from the southern end, where passengers get their first glimpse of the revered Sufi shrine of Peer Budhan Ali Shah, believed by locals to safeguard the city from mishaps.

Currently, the airport, located on Satwari to Miran Sahib road, has a terminal spanning 14,500 square metres, accommodating only 540 passengers each in the departure and arrival lounges during peak hours. The facility can host three Airbus aircraft and one ATR at a time and includes two helipads, three aerobridges, two conveyor belts, and 20 check-in counters. Every year, around 26 lakh (2.6 million) passengers travel via Jammu airport, including Vaishno Devi pilgrims and tourists.

A 3-D view of the Jammu airport’s new terminal
A 3-D view of the Jammu airport’s new terminal (ETV Bharat)

Due to the limited parking facility, only VVIP and airport staff vehicles are allowed inside the terminal, while general passengers are bound to use a small outer parking area. Moreover, visitors cannot accompany departing passengers to the terminal, a normal practice elsewhere.

Once completed, the new two-story terminal on the Belicharana side will span approximately 55,000 square metres and feature landscaped greenery, officials said.

Providing details, the officiating director airport, Jammu told ETV Bharat that the new terminal will have an apron area, with an accommodating capacity of 10 air buses and three ATR aircraft at a time. “The new terminal will have 54 check-in counters, four conveyor belts, and six aerobridges. The ground floor of the terminal will be dedicated to arrivals, whereas departures will be handled on the first floor, with an elevated road allowing people to drop off their loved ones at the terminal entrance,” he said.

A 3-D view of the Jammu airport’s new terminal
A 3-D view of the Jammu airport’s new terminal (ETV Bharat)

“The facility will also have more space for parking, covered by green spaces, enhancing its status as a world-class airport,” the officiating director added.

In 2021, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced the new terminal, following which formal construction started. The Rs 605 crore project is expected to be completed by June 2026.

Jammu Airport currently operates direct flights to Srinagar, Leh, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad. The airport remains operational from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with night landing and take-off facilities available but not operational.

