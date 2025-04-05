ETV Bharat / state

Jamia Students Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill In Delhi; Call It 'Unconstitutional And Communal'

The protesting students also accused the JMI administration of “dictatorially closing the campus to foil the protest”.

Jamia Students Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill In Delhi
Jamia Students Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill In Delhi (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 5, 2025 at 5:59 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Students at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in national capital Delhi on Friday held a protest against the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill recently passed by the Parliament.

On Friday evening, activists of the leftist student organization All India Student Association (AISA) protested along with many other student organizations against the bill. In this protest, AISA workers and Jamia students called the Waqf Amendment Bill an “unconstitutional and communal bill” and said that the central government was trying to impose it. Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in strength outside the JMI campus as a preventive measure.

Paramilitary personnel outside JMI, Delhi during protest against Waqf Amendment Bill
Paramilitary personnel outside JMI, Delhi during protest against Waqf Amendment Bill (ETV Bharat)

The students also accused Jamia administration of “dictatorially closing the campus to foil the protest”. The students said that all the gates of the campus were closed.

The students said that when they questioned the “repressive policy” and gathered in large numbers at the gate, the administration had to “bow to pressure and open the gates”.

Jamia Students Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill In Delhi
Jamia Students Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill In Delhi (ETV Bharat)

AISA activists alleged that the proctor instructed the campus guards to blow whistles continuously during speeches to suppress the voice of the students. The students alleged that the method had “further exposed the Jamia administration's cheap strategy and fear of dissent”. AISA claimed that despite the “repressive tactics, Jamia students are adamant and oppose this bill”.

The protesting students gathered inside the campus and raised slogans against the use of force, condemning the bill and its “communal objectives”.

Jamia Students Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill In Delhi
Jamia Students Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill In Delhi (ETV Bharat)

The AISA activists raised slogans against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. They also burnt symbolic copies of the bill in protest.

Read more:

  1. Waqf Bill Sets Precedent To Target Other Communities In The Future: Rahul Gandhi
  2. ‘Brute Majoritarianism’: Kashmir MP Aga Ruhullah Hits Out At BJP Over Waqf Bill

New Delhi: Students at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in national capital Delhi on Friday held a protest against the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill recently passed by the Parliament.

On Friday evening, activists of the leftist student organization All India Student Association (AISA) protested along with many other student organizations against the bill. In this protest, AISA workers and Jamia students called the Waqf Amendment Bill an “unconstitutional and communal bill” and said that the central government was trying to impose it. Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in strength outside the JMI campus as a preventive measure.

Paramilitary personnel outside JMI, Delhi during protest against Waqf Amendment Bill
Paramilitary personnel outside JMI, Delhi during protest against Waqf Amendment Bill (ETV Bharat)

The students also accused Jamia administration of “dictatorially closing the campus to foil the protest”. The students said that all the gates of the campus were closed.

The students said that when they questioned the “repressive policy” and gathered in large numbers at the gate, the administration had to “bow to pressure and open the gates”.

Jamia Students Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill In Delhi
Jamia Students Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill In Delhi (ETV Bharat)

AISA activists alleged that the proctor instructed the campus guards to blow whistles continuously during speeches to suppress the voice of the students. The students alleged that the method had “further exposed the Jamia administration's cheap strategy and fear of dissent”. AISA claimed that despite the “repressive tactics, Jamia students are adamant and oppose this bill”.

The protesting students gathered inside the campus and raised slogans against the use of force, condemning the bill and its “communal objectives”.

Jamia Students Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill In Delhi
Jamia Students Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill In Delhi (ETV Bharat)

The AISA activists raised slogans against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. They also burnt symbolic copies of the bill in protest.

Read more:

  1. Waqf Bill Sets Precedent To Target Other Communities In The Future: Rahul Gandhi
  2. ‘Brute Majoritarianism’: Kashmir MP Aga Ruhullah Hits Out At BJP Over Waqf Bill

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WAQF AMENDMENT BILL PROTESTJNU AISA PROTEST ON WAQF BILLWAQF AMENDMENT BILLJAMIA WAQF BILL PROTEST

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.