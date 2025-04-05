Jamia Students Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill In Delhi; Call It 'Unconstitutional And Communal'

New Delhi: Students at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in national capital Delhi on Friday held a protest against the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill recently passed by the Parliament.

On Friday evening, activists of the leftist student organization All India Student Association (AISA) protested along with many other student organizations against the bill. In this protest, AISA workers and Jamia students called the Waqf Amendment Bill an “unconstitutional and communal bill” and said that the central government was trying to impose it. Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in strength outside the JMI campus as a preventive measure.

Paramilitary personnel outside JMI, Delhi during protest against Waqf Amendment Bill (ETV Bharat)

The students also accused Jamia administration of “dictatorially closing the campus to foil the protest”. The students said that all the gates of the campus were closed.

The students said that when they questioned the “repressive policy” and gathered in large numbers at the gate, the administration had to “bow to pressure and open the gates”.

AISA activists alleged that the proctor instructed the campus guards to blow whistles continuously during speeches to suppress the voice of the students. The students alleged that the method had “further exposed the Jamia administration's cheap strategy and fear of dissent”. AISA claimed that despite the “repressive tactics, Jamia students are adamant and oppose this bill”.

The protesting students gathered inside the campus and raised slogans against the use of force, condemning the bill and its “communal objectives”.

The AISA activists raised slogans against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. They also burnt symbolic copies of the bill in protest.