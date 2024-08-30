Jamia Millia Islamia University Professor Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Complaint

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday suspended a professor after receiving a sexual harassment complaint from a student, said an official order. The Internal Complaints Committee of the university has initiated an inquiry into the allegations.

Jamia's Acting Registrar M Naseem Haider has stated in the suspension letter issued that a BA (Hons) Sanskrit student has lodged a complaint of sexual harassment against Professor Girish Chandra Pant, head of the Sanskrit department of the university through her email sent on Thursday.

In her complaint, she has said that Professor Girish Chandra Pant called her to his official chamber and touched her inappropriately. He also already tried to sexually assault her by making advances involving "unwelcome and explicit" sexual overturns, the suspension order read.

Taking cognisance of the student's complaint, the Vice Chancellor of Jamia has suspended Professor Girish Chandra Pant with immediate effect as per Section 37 (1) of the University Act, pending investigation by the Internal Complaints Committee of the university.

As per the allegations of the student, the act committed by the professor prima facie appears to be a serious violation of the university's code of conduct and an inappropriate act along with sexual harassment at the workplace.

During the suspension period, the headquarters of Prof Pant will be New Delhi and he will not leave the headquarters without prior permission of the competent authority.