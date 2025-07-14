Changur Baba's Victims Recall Ordeal, Allege Police Trying To Shield Accused

Lucknow: A victim of Changur Baba gang on Monday alleged she was gang-raped, burnt with cigarettes and attacked with knives.

The girl said she was taken to Uttaraula while she was unconscious. She appealed the state government to help the gang's victims and accused the police of shielding the accused. The girl said she was admitted to the hospital under a fake name. "The accused talked to each other through internet calls, she said at a press conference organized by Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad.

Another victim said Changur Baba is the kingpin of the gang and its members carry out the heinous tasks. She said only half of Changur Baba's building has been demolished in Balrampur. She said the gang has been operating for the last 40 years. The victim said more than 5,000 girls have been converted by the gang.

She said she had met Changur Baba in 2019 and when she went to his dargah, she saw women being brainwashed. She said out of the nine accused named in the FIR lodged in November last year, four have been arrested. The girl claimed more than 40 people were part of the gang.

Effigy of Changur Baba being burnt in Lucknow (ETV Bharat)

According to the victim, Abu Huraira Ansari, one of the accused has converted more than 10 people. She said the gang members are still threatening the victims. The girl said the gang received money for the task through hawala and she has already informed the STF about the modus operandi of the outfit.

Yet another victim said the gang's members are threatening her brother with dire consequences. She said a member of the gang, Meraj Ansari had allegedly shot her obscene videos on his mobile phone. People of Changur Baba's gang allegedly took Hindu girls to many countries including Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, said a victim.