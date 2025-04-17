ETV Bharat / state

Jamaat Leader Issues Fatwa Against Actor Vijay, Tamil Nadu Muslim League Condemns

All India Muslim Jamaat leader Shabuddin Razvi earlier asked Muslims to distance themselves from Vijay as his Iftar party included drunkards, gamblers and anti-social elements.

File photo of actor Vijay (ETV Bharat)
Published : April 17, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST

Updated : April 17, 2025 at 3:41 PM IST

Chennai: A fatwa issued against Tamil Nadu actor and TVK leader Vijay over an Iftar party organised by him has triggered a controversy with Tamil Nadu Muslim League strongly condemning it.

On Wednesday, All India Muslim Jamaat leader Shabuddin Razvi had asked Muslims to distance themselves from Vijay. Taking to social media, Razvi wrote, "Vijay is the one who tried to defame Muslims by depicting them as terrorists and demons in his films. Now that he has entered politics, he wants to unite with Muslims."

He further alleged that the actor turned politician recently invited people accused of drinking alcohol, gambling and anti-social activities to his Iftar party. Due to this, Muslims in Tamil Nadu are angry and should not join Vijay, he said adding, "Do not invite him at any event. We should not join those who work against Muslims. Do not trust Vijay in any way," he added.

In response, president of the Tamil Nadu Muslim League, VMS Mustafa, denounced the fatwa as politically motivated and criticised Razvi.

In a statement Mustafa said that the Iftar party was organised on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Muslim League to glorify Islam and honour Muslims. Vijay fasted all day to attend this event but on the instigation of Robin Sharma, Razvi has posted defamatory comments about Vijay, he alleged.

"Razvi is the one who supported CAA that all Muslims opposed. I strongly condemn the DMK, which has learnt that it cannot defeat TVK in the elections so engaging in low-level politics by keeping black sheep like Razvi," he said.

Mustafa further alleged that Razvi's derogatory comments on Vijay are politically motivated.

