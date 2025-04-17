ETV Bharat / state

Jamaat Leader Issues Fatwa Against Actor Vijay, Tamil Nadu Muslim League Condemns

Chennai: A fatwa issued against Tamil Nadu actor and TVK leader Vijay over an Iftar party organised by him has triggered a controversy with Tamil Nadu Muslim League strongly condemning it.

On Wednesday, All India Muslim Jamaat leader Shabuddin Razvi had asked Muslims to distance themselves from Vijay. Taking to social media, Razvi wrote, "Vijay is the one who tried to defame Muslims by depicting them as terrorists and demons in his films. Now that he has entered politics, he wants to unite with Muslims."

He further alleged that the actor turned politician recently invited people accused of drinking alcohol, gambling and anti-social activities to his Iftar party. Due to this, Muslims in Tamil Nadu are angry and should not join Vijay, he said adding, "Do not invite him at any event. We should not join those who work against Muslims. Do not trust Vijay in any way," he added.

In response, president of the Tamil Nadu Muslim League, VMS Mustafa, denounced the fatwa as politically motivated and criticised Razvi.