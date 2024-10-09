Durga Puja 2024: A Slice Of Assam in This Bengal Durga Puja; Here, Maa Wears Stunning 'Mekhela-Chador'

Jalpaiguri: The celebration of the divine feminine power during Durga Puja comes to life through the artist's vision across pandals in West Bengal.

Every year, artists take up different themes and give life to the Goddess through their touch. Sometimes the pandals transform themselves into edifices of faraway lands, sometimes they speak a tale of the oppressed classes, and sometimes they are abstract, compelling us to nudge our creative spirit.

Marking its diamond jubilee celebration, under the artistic vision of renowned artist Rabin Bar and the planning of club secretary Uttam Bose, Jalpaiguri Mahuripara Club's Durga Puja Pandal upholds the rich diversity of Assam’s art and culture.

The pandal features representations of Assam’s iconic Bihu dance, Sattriya dance form, and intricate mask art, highlighting the artistic heritage of the region. (ETV Bharat)

The pandal reflects the iconic and everlasting cultural bond between two eastern states, Assam and West Bengal. People from all across the state are flocking to this breathtaking Durga Puja celebration to get a glimpse of the decoration and interiors.

Goddess Durga has been draped in the iconic Assamese 'mekhela-chador' whereas Mahisasura is seen acing a dhuti and an Assamese gomocha on his head. Goddess Durga's daughters, Saraswati and Lakshmi, have also graced themselves in mekhela. Kartik-Ganesh too have donned authentic Assamese costumes.

Speaking Uttam Basu, Secretary of, the Organising Committee, said that one of the special attractions of this pandal is the 42-foot-tall world’s largest 'Jaapi', a traditional Assamese hat. Besides this, various designs inspired by Assam’s revered 'Gamusa' have been incorporated throughout the pandal, taking the visitors on an aesthetic festive tour.

"Nine artists have built this pandal in 22 days. Robin Barak was specially asked to come on board to make this project a success," Basu said.

Mitra Bhowmik, a visitor was thrilled after visiting the pandal. She said, "There is a tenderness attached to the interior of the pandal which is rare. Tirthankar Chakraborty, another visitor said, “I don't know if I shall ever be able to travel to Assam. However, I have no qualms now as I have virtually visited the place through this pandal," Chakraborty said.