Jalpaiguri: West Bengal forests are witnessing a quiet green revolution. In a bid to ensure a steady food supply for herbivores and reduce human-wildlife conflict, the Jaldapara Wildlife Division has started planting 12 varieties of native grass across 400 hectares of forest land spread over Chilapata, Kodalbasti, Nilpara, and various zones of East, West, and North Jaldapara. The initiative would also help restore ecological balance.

The grass plantations were taken up after a recent survey revealed a rise in the population of one-horned rhinoceroses at Jaldapara National Park. With the increase in herbivore species, including elephants, bison, and deer, the forest officials decided to take steps so that the animals have adequate food and water within the forest, and they do not stray into human settlements.

In Jaldapara Green Is The Scene: 12 Grass Varieties Grown Across Hectares To Feed Rhinos And Prevent Conflict (ETV Bharat)

“We are choosing those varieties of grass that animals consume,” said Nabojit Dey, Assistant Wildlife Warden of the Jaldapara Wildlife Division. “We have earmarked over 400 hectares for the plantations. Earlier we used to plant Dhadda and Chepti grass but now we are adding more varieties,” he added.

The varieties include Chepti, Madhuya, Malsa, Maundy Grass, Nal, Bansapatari, Bamboo Khagra, Kashia, Ekra, Purundi, Hogla, and Dhadda.

Of these, Malsa and Madhuya are rhinos' first choice while elephants prefer Chepti and Dhadda. These grasses are being grown in specially developed nurseries spread across 20 hectares, located at 14 to 16 key range camps within the forest.

“We want to create an environment where herbivores can thrive feeding on natural things. If food and water are abundant, they will not have the tendency to veer outside forest boundaries. This will help in reducing human-wildlife encounters,” Dey said.

On the plan to increase grasslands, Praveen Kashoyan, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Jaldapara Wildlife Division, said, "We are planning large-scale grasslands to meet the food needs of herbivorous animals. It is not something that can be executed in a day or two rather it is a long-term strategy. We are sure it will not only support the rising population of wild animals but also reduce conflict with local communities.”

With grass nurseries almost ready this season, the forest department is hopeful that these will act as green buffers, feeding the wild and keep them restricted to the forest area.