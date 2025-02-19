Jalandhar: Amid the ongoing deportation of Indian illegal immigrants by the US, a woman from Punjab’s Jalandhar has alleged that she was sold on the pretext of job placement in Oman’s Muscat.

The woman has returned to India with the help of Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal. She recounted her traumatic experience of being sold, abused, and forced into exploitative work.

The rescued woman claims she fell for a false job offer in Oman’s Muscat. In 2023 she was lured by an agent, promising her a monthly salary of 30,000 rupees. However, when she arrived, she realised that she had been sold into a life of servitude, with terrible physical and mental torture. "I was beaten, starved, forced to work without pay, and subjected to abuse," she said, adding that more than 50 girls were detained there in similar conditions.

She further said that after months of suffering, she managed to contact her family, who reached out to Sant Seechewal. His intervention led to her safe return. She now warns other women against traveling to foreign countries for work. “The conditions there are horrifying. Girls should never work in foreign countries,” she said.

Punjab Woman Rescued From Oman; Alleges Abuse, Forced Labour (ETV Bharat)

Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, who has been actively involved in rescuing women from such situations, expressed grave concern over the rising cases of human trafficking. He urged youth to migrate only through legitimate means.

“It is heartbreaking to see young people ruin their lives and fall prey to fake agents. If you must go abroad, do it legally and safely,” he urged.