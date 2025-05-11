Jalandhar On Alert After Four Suspicious Persons Spotted

Jalandhar: Police have launched a probe after four suspicious persons were spotted near a temple in Punjab's Jalandhar district on Saturday night.

Amid the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, a priest in the Three Star Colony adjoining the Sundar Nagar area of ​​Jalandhar claimed he had interacted with some suspicious people in uniform with guns in the area last night. He said four persons had come to the temple and asked him for food. They identified themselves as Army personnel but when he called out to the locals, they ran away from the spot, the priest added.

"At around 11:00 pm, some people knocked on the temple door. They said that they wanted water and then asked for food. I told them that I will make the arrangements. Under the street light I saw they were wearing uniforms and carrying guns. They claimed to be from the Indian Army. When I told them that I am calling out to the neighbours for help, they turned to leave. I asked them to stop but they hurriedly left the spot on two bikes. If they were from the Army, they would not have run away like this," the priest said.

After this, he immediately informed the temple committee and reported the matter to the police.

The members of the temple committee said they received a call from the priest last night after which, they reached the temple and learnt about the incident.

On information, a police team reached the spot. "We are trying to find out who these people were and the CCTV cameras of the area are being examined. The matter is being investigated seriously," ASI Gurnam Singh of police station number 8 in Jalandhar said.