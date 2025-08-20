Uttar Pradesh's Jalalabad Renamed To 'Parshurampuri': Jitin Prasada Says 'A Moment Of Pride'

Lucknow: Jalalabad city in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district has now been officially renamed to 'Parshurampuri'. Union Minister Jitin Prasada has thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for approving the name change and also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Union Home Ministry (MHA) has issued a No Objection Certificate (NoC) to the state government on changing the name of 'Jalalabad' city to 'Parshurampuri'.

The Ministry has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to issue a Gazette Notification spelling the new name in Devanagari (Hindi), Roman (English) and regional languages. Following the notification, the copies will have to be sent to concerned departments, such as the Survey of India Department, Geospatial Data Centres of Dehradun and Lucknow, Department of Posts, Ministry of Railways and others.

Asserting the importance of the name change, Prasada said it will help to further strengthen the cultural and historical identity of the region. The move respects the sentiments of the people of the region, he said.

Taking to his X handle to express his gratitude, Prasada wrote, "Heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the Honorable Home Minister for granting permission to change the name of Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, to 'Parshurampuri'! Sincere gratitude, reverence, and congratulations to the respected Prime Minister and Hon. Chief Minister. This decision, made under your guidance and leadership, has provided a moment of pride for the entire Sanatani community. Millions of salutations at the feet of Lord Parshuram ji! It is only by your grace that I could become an instrument in this sacred work. May your gracious gaze remain upon the entire world."

The name Parashurampuri is inspired by Lord Parashurama, the sixth avatar of God Vishnu in Hinduism and considered as the destroyer of evil on Earth.

It had been a long standing demand of the right wing organisations to rename Jalalabad to Parshurampuri.