Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil Inaugurates Ganga Utsav 2024 In Haridwar

Haridwar: Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil attended the maiden Ganga Utasav 2024 in Haridwar along with Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rajbhushan Chaudhary, Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat and cabinet minister Rekha Arya.

A contingent of BSF comprising 20 women which will raft from Rudraprayag to Gangasagar was flagged off in the event. The objective of the contingent is to inspire people to clean Ganga. However, some programmes related to the inaugural ceremony were postponed following the heart-wrenching bus accident in Almora which claimed 36 lives and left several injured. Patil expressed grief over the incident while interacting with the media.

"Ganga not only gives us water but also maintains our culture. It also irrigates our fields. Apart from this, Ganga is also our religion. Everyone should come forward to keep the Ganga clean. Under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the rivers of the country are being cleaned today," Patil said.

Earlier, the Ganga Utsav was organised in Delhi and Haridwar is hosting the event for the first time at the Ganga Ghat. Apart from many sessions on Ganga, the main attraction of the event is the rendition of Shiv Tandava Stotra by actor Ashutosh Rana at night. Along with this, cultural programs by children along with Ganga Manthan by saints are also being organised.