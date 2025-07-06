Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government's House Committee formed to probe alleged irregularities in the multi-crore Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has urged the whistleblowers and public to file complaints regarding the suspected scam so that the probe could be expedited.

The House Committee headed by the ruling National Conference legislator and former High Court Justice Hasnain Masoodi has asked the whistleblowers, stakeholders, and general public to bring to it their respective complaints, if any, relating to non-provision of tap connections, usage of substandard materials, incomplete abandoned schemes, corrupt practices or mismanagement or any other issue defeating the objectives of Jal Jeevan Mission.

“The duly signed complaints (indicating name, parentage, address and contact No. of the whistleblower, complainant may be sent directly to Hon'ble Chairman, House Committee-JJM C/o J&K Legislative Assembly Secretariat Srinagar 190001 or mailed to jimheprobejkla@gmail.com,” the committee said in an official notice.

Jal Jeevan Mission Probe: Jammu Kashmir House Committee Seeks Help from Whistleblowers (J&K Legislative Assembly Secretariat)

Since its formation by the speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly Abul Rahim Rather in the Budget Session of the assembly this year, the Committee held two meetings on 22 May and 20 June in Srinagar.

It has sought a complete record from the Jal Shakti Department with respect to the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the UT. And now is seeking feedback directly from the whistleblowers and general masses for the purpose of ascertaining the veracity of alleged irregularities that had been flagged by some credible quarters, whistleblowers and other stakeholders in JJM implementation.

The committee was formed after legislators from both the ruling party and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party alleged irregularities in the implementation of JJM. The legislators alleged financial irregularities, use of substandard material and extensive laying of HDPE pipes under the said mission in violation of the prescribed norms besides disbursement of payments to contractors in respect of non-existing works.

The lid off the alleged scam was blown up by former IAS officer Ashok Kumar Parmar in August 2023, two years before the elected government was formed. Parmar had flagged letters to the Government of India and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the JJM implementation. The officer had accused the former Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta of ordering the execution of civil works of Jal Jeevan Mission in violation of relevant clauses of the Manual for Procurement of Goods 2017 of General Financial Rules (GFRs) and Central Vigilance Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

The officer, who was the principal secretary of the Jal Shakti department in May 2022, had also accused the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, his advisor R R Bhatnagar and another senior IAS officer Shaleen Kabra.