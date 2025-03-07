ETV Bharat / state

Jal Jeevan Mission: 5 Uttar Pradesh Women To Share Their Success Story At UN House Today

The five women are trained to test water quality using field test kits, ensuring access to clean drinking water and receiving a stipend per test.

Jal Jeevan Mission: Five Women From UP To Share Transformation Story At UN House Today
Five Women From UP To Share Jal Jeevan Mission Story At UN House (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 7, 2025, 11:33 AM IST

Lucknow: To share the significant impact of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), five women from Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand district are set to present their transformation stories at the UN House in New Delhi on Friday.

A day before International Women's Day, these women are setting an example of women's empowerment. They will share their experiences about how tap water improved the lives of the Bundelkhand villagers and the people across Uttar Pradesh, including providing employment opportunities.

The five women are Bharti from Bamer village of Jhansi, Reena Ahirwar from Imilia village, Rampyari, Baby and Sheela. Since the arrival of the JJM, these women, who are trained to test water quality using Field Test Kits (FTK), are ensuring access to clean drinking water and receive a stipend of Rs 20 per test. At the UN House, they will present a live demonstration of how to conduct these tests and share their experiences.

To test the tap water in every household of the state, five women in every village are given training in FTK to test the water quality while staying in their own villages. A total of 4.80 lakh women have been trained in FTK in the entire state so far.

The goal of the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019, with the aim of providing functional household tap connections to every rural household by 2024.

Read More

  1. Jal Jeevan Mission: Kerala, Jharkhand, Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh Struggle To Meet JMM Targets
  2. Shama Chak In Jammu Becomes First Village To Receive 24-hour Water Supply Under Jal Jeevan Mission

Lucknow: To share the significant impact of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), five women from Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand district are set to present their transformation stories at the UN House in New Delhi on Friday.

A day before International Women's Day, these women are setting an example of women's empowerment. They will share their experiences about how tap water improved the lives of the Bundelkhand villagers and the people across Uttar Pradesh, including providing employment opportunities.

The five women are Bharti from Bamer village of Jhansi, Reena Ahirwar from Imilia village, Rampyari, Baby and Sheela. Since the arrival of the JJM, these women, who are trained to test water quality using Field Test Kits (FTK), are ensuring access to clean drinking water and receive a stipend of Rs 20 per test. At the UN House, they will present a live demonstration of how to conduct these tests and share their experiences.

To test the tap water in every household of the state, five women in every village are given training in FTK to test the water quality while staying in their own villages. A total of 4.80 lakh women have been trained in FTK in the entire state so far.

The goal of the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019, with the aim of providing functional household tap connections to every rural household by 2024.

Read More

  1. Jal Jeevan Mission: Kerala, Jharkhand, Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh Struggle To Meet JMM Targets
  2. Shama Chak In Jammu Becomes First Village To Receive 24-hour Water Supply Under Jal Jeevan Mission

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAL JEEVAN MISSION UTTAR PRADESHUP WOMEN IN UN HOUSEFIRST TIME UP WOMEN UN HOUSEUTTAR PRADESH GOVERNMENTFIVE UP WOMEN AT JAL JEEVAN MISSION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.