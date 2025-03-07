ETV Bharat / state

Jal Jeevan Mission: 5 Uttar Pradesh Women To Share Their Success Story At UN House Today

Lucknow: To share the significant impact of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), five women from Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand district are set to present their transformation stories at the UN House in New Delhi on Friday.

A day before International Women's Day, these women are setting an example of women's empowerment. They will share their experiences about how tap water improved the lives of the Bundelkhand villagers and the people across Uttar Pradesh, including providing employment opportunities.

The five women are Bharti from Bamer village of Jhansi, Reena Ahirwar from Imilia village, Rampyari, Baby and Sheela. Since the arrival of the JJM, these women, who are trained to test water quality using Field Test Kits (FTK), are ensuring access to clean drinking water and receive a stipend of Rs 20 per test. At the UN House, they will present a live demonstration of how to conduct these tests and share their experiences.