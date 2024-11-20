ETV Bharat / state

Jal Dost: A Revolutionary Made-in-India Lake Rejuvenation Machine That Bengaluru Lakes May Get A Clean Sweep With

Bengaluru: In a significant innovation which can turn out to be a game-changer for rejuvenation of lakes in Karnataka's Bengaluru, locally based Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) has unveiled an airboat for removing weeds from water bodies. The machine is however awaiting a nod by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for on ground implementation. Features and Functionality

The machine can remove plastic debris, invasive weeds, and other pollutants from water bodies, collecting up to 5 tons of waste in a single operation. Designed with eco-friendly propulsion, Jal Dost can operate in shallow and weed-dense areas, ensuring minimal disturbance to aquatic ecosystems. Jal Dost: A Revolutionary Made-in-India Lake Rejuvenation Machine That Bengaluru Lakes May Get A Clean Sweep With (ETV Bharat) In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Karthikeyan, Principal Scientist, CSIR-NAL said that Jal Dost is a game-changer in lake rejuvenation. “It offers an affordable, indigenous solution to urban water pollution, costing only Rs 90 lakh compared to Rs 2.5 crore for foreign alternatives," he said. "We are actively engaging with BBMP to deploy Jal Dost in Bengaluru’s lakes. It’s a ready solution that combines cutting-edge technology with cost-effectiveness to address lake pollution,” he added.

He said that the machine has been successfully commercialized, and licensing agreements are in place. Jal Dost: A Revolutionary Made-in-India Lake Rejuvenation Machine That Bengaluru Lakes May Get A Clean Sweep With (ETV Bharat)

“We encourage both governments and corporates under CSR initiatives to invest in Jal Dost for a cleaner, greener future,” he said. Speaking about its significance, Karthikeyan emphasized, “Jal Dost can turn polluted lakes into clean, rejuvenated water bodies. Its deployment will be a key step in addressing Bengaluru's lake pollution crisis.” Collaboration with BBMP

CSIR-NAL is actively engaging with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to encourage the use of Jal Dost for cleaning and rejuvenating the city’s lakes. However, Karthikeyan revealed that the BBMP is yet to formally respond to the proposal. “This machine has immense potential to make a difference, and we hope it will be adopted soon for Bengaluru’s lakes,” he added. Commercialization and Market Reach

The Jal Dost has been successfully launched in the market, with the aim of widespread commercialization to ensure accessibility. CSIR-NAL is also encouraging corporate entities to explore the machine as part of their CSR initiatives, highlighting its utility in maintaining urban water ecosystems. A Critical Step for Bengaluru’s Lakes

Bengaluru, once known as the city of lakes, has faced growing concerns over pollution and neglect of its water bodies. Machines like Jal Dost could be instrumental in restoring these critical resources. Karthikeyan reiterated that the government and organizations alike must take advantage of this indigenous innovation, which combines advanced technology with affordability, to address the city's ecological challenges. With its advanced features and affordable pricing, Jal Dost offers hope for a cleaner, more sustainable future for urban water bodies, starting with Bengaluru's lakes. It is to be noted that the 27th Bangalore Tech Summit (BTS) 2024, the Department of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, showcased cutting-edge products and solutions from startups. Held at Palace Grounds, this initiative highlights the state's commitment to fostering innovation and supporting emerging businesses.