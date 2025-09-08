ETV Bharat / state

Jakkur Railway Overbridge Will Be Ready In Three Months: Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner

Bengaluru: Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar has set a three-month deadline for the completion of the long-pending Jakkur Railway Overbridge. The directive was issued during his inspection of ongoing civic works in the city today.

Kumar reviewed progress on the overbridge, where land acquisition hurdles have now been resolved. He instructed contractors to complete the ramp construction on both sides within the next three months.

The commissioner also inspected the Jakkur Railway Parallel Road, which connects to Bellary Road, and directed officials to begin work on the new road immediately. He further visited stretches where asphalting and stormwater drain works are in progress, including MCECHS Phase-2 and the Mestripalya–Rachenahalli Link Roads, and asked engineers to ensure timely completion.

Focus on waste management