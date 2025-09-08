ETV Bharat / state

Jakkur Railway Overbridge Will Be Ready In Three Months: Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner

The commissioner, Pommala Sunil Kumar, reviewed progress on the overbridge, where land acquisition hurdles have now been resolved.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 8, 2025 at 7:28 PM IST

Bengaluru: Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar has set a three-month deadline for the completion of the long-pending Jakkur Railway Overbridge. The directive was issued during his inspection of ongoing civic works in the city today.

Kumar reviewed progress on the overbridge, where land acquisition hurdles have now been resolved. He instructed contractors to complete the ramp construction on both sides within the next three months.

The commissioner also inspected the Jakkur Railway Parallel Road, which connects to Bellary Road, and directed officials to begin work on the new road immediately. He further visited stretches where asphalting and stormwater drain works are in progress, including MCECHS Phase-2 and the Mestripalya–Rachenahalli Link Roads, and asked engineers to ensure timely completion.

Focus on waste management

During a visit to Royal Enclave Layout, the Commissioner reviewed waste collection activities. He stressed the need for strict segregation of wet and dry waste and directed that auto-tippers must cover all households every day.

In a virtual meeting with officials, he also discussed precautionary measures to tackle monsoon-related emergencies and emphasised the speedy disposal of pending e-Khata applications.

3.5 tonnes of plastic seized

In a separate operation, civic officials cracked down on banned single-use plastic in the Dasarahalli Zone. A team led by Assistant General Manager Pavana seized 3.5 tonnes of plastic from a godown in the Bhairaveshwara Industrial Area and imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on the violators.

“The offenders have been warned that legal action will follow if the violations continue,” an official said.

Joint Commissioner Mohammed Naem Momin, Executive Engineers Sudhakar and Nagappa, and other senior officials were present during the inspection.

