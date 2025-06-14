Jajpur District Admin Bans Mass Feasts During Raja Amid Cholera Scare

Jajpur/Bhubaneswar: The Jajpur district administration has advised residents to avoid mass feasts during Raja festival due to the recent Diarrhoea and Cholera outbreak.

As a precautionary measure, people are being encouraged to consume home-cooked meals, drink boiled or filtered water and maintain good hygiene practices. Eight cases of Cholera have been detected out of 41 stool samples tested. The district has reported over 500 cases of Diarrhoea, with four to five deaths officially confirmed by the State Government.

The district administration has also advised people to refrain from consuming food and water outside during the Raja festival. To minimise the risk of Cholera, the administration has advised the affected residents to purify water by adding halogen tablets (4mg) to one litre of water and to avoid contaminated water sources.

It has further advised residents to refrain from using river, stream or pond water for daily activities like bathing and washing. “Proper sanitation practices are vital in preventing the spread of cholera. Use toilets for defecation and avoid open defecation. Regular hand-wash with soap is also essential”, read a notification issued by the district administration.

Officials of Jajpur district administration at a meeting to assess the situation (ETV Bharat)

The administration has further asked the residents to keep their surroundings clean and ensure that the environment is free from contamination. The administration has advised residents to visit the nearest health centre or consult with an ASHA/Anganwadi worker for assistance if symptoms of Diarrhoea come to fore.

“Using Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) is also essential in preventing dehydration. ORS can help replace lost fluids and electrolytes, reducing the risk of complications. By taking these precautions and seeking medical help when needed, you can help prevent the spread of cholera and ensure your safety”, read the notification.

Public Health Director Nilakantha Mishra said the situation is under control and people need not panic. He clarified that though cases have emerged from different areas, the spread remains manageable.

Cholera infections have been reported from multiple locations across the district and are not confined to a single cluster. In view of this, the administration has prohibited mass gatherings involving food, especially outdoor feasts during Raja festival, he said.

“Those experiencing loose motions should immediately visit a hospital. We have intensified surveillance to detect source and provide immediate treatment to the affected patients. Community surveillance along with state-level team is on ground. Out of 40 samples, five have tested positive for Cholera. It has not been reported from a particular cluster, rather different locations. People should focus on hand hygiene and eat healthy meals,” he urged.

Meanwhile, a medical team from the Central Government comprising officials of the Health Department, WHO and ICMR will arrive in Odisha on Friday evening to take stock of the situation in the affected areas.