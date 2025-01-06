JaishankarTo Visit Odisha Today To Participate In Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Bhubaneswar: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Odisha from January 6. During his 4-day visit to Odisha, the Union Minister will participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event. Similarly, Jaishankar will visit various places such as Jagannath temple and Lingaraj temple along with his wife.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Odisha government. Besides Jaishankar, President Dropadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers of various departments and overseas Indians will participate in the event. During his 4-day visit, Jaishankar will visit Konark and Bhubaneswar, officials said.

The External Affairs Minister will leave New Delhi on Monday afternoon and reach Biju Patnaik Airport by evening. Ministers, MLAs and senior officials of the Odisha government will welcome him at the Bhubaneswar airport. After this, the Union Minister will go to Konark by direct road from Bhubaneswar. He will spend the night at the Konark Eco Retreat. On Tuesday morning, the Union Minister will visit the Sun Temple and leave for Puri. The Union Minister will visit Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri and Raghunathpur, famous for its paintings. Thereater, the Union Minister will reach Dhauli in the afternoon.

After returning from Dhauli Shantistupur, he will go to Lingaraj temple. After darshan, he will stay overnight in Bhubaneswar. The External Affairs Minister will participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas program on January 8 and 9. The External Affairs Minister is scheduled to return to New Delhi on the morning of January 10.