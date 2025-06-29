ETV Bharat / state

Jaisalmer: Teen Girl, Youth's Body Recovered Near Border; Pakistan SIM, ID Cards Fuel Cross-Border Links

Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 29, 2025 at 10:54 AM IST

Jaisalmer: The recovery of the mutilated bodies of a youth and a 15-year-old girl with Pakistan SIM cards in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district along the India-Pakistan border has sent alarm bells ringing in the security circle. Giving details, Superintendent of Police, Sudhir Chaudhary said that both the bodies were found in the Saadewala area, about 10-12 km inside the fencing of the Indo-Pak border. The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem, he said.

"The youth has been identified as Ravi Kumar, 18, from the ID recovered on the spot. We are investigating whether the documents are real or fake. We are also trying to figure out whether the deceased were Indian citizens or Pakistanis," Chaudhary said. The identification of the girl could not be made.

Both the bodies are now kept at the mortuary of Ramgarh Community Health Center. Border Security Force (BSF), Jaisalmer Police and other security agencies have jointly started investigating the case. Police are exploring all angles. There is speculation that the youth and the teenager either came to India on a valid visa or crossed the border and entered Indian territory illegally.


Cross-border breach under investigation

Agencies are now busy piecing together details in villages around the border area. Police are trying to ascertain whether the deceased were linked to locals. Cops are investigating the case in-depth on the basis of postmortem report, documents and communication records.

