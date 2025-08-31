ETV Bharat / state

Jaisalmer Inks Deal With Historic French City Carcassonne For Cultural, Urban Development

Experts believe the agreement will strengthen the tourism sector in the desert city and allow local artisans to showcase their creations on the international platform.

Jaisalmer Municipal Council commissioner Lajpal Singh exchanges files with Carcassonne Mayor Gerard Lera.
Jaisalmer Municipal Council commissioner Lajpal Singh exchanges files with Carcassonne Mayor Gerard Lera.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 31, 2025 at 6:32 PM IST

Jaisalmer: In an agreement under the 'Twinning of Cities' concept on Saturday, the desert city of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and the historic French city of Carcassonne signed an agreement for cultural and urban development. The initiative aims to share the rich culture, heritage and developmental experiences of both cities.

The agreement was signed between Carcassonne Mayor Gerard Lera and Jaisalmer Municipal Council commissioner Lajpal Singh in the presence of cultural representatives of Jaisalmer. The deal is expected to be an important step towards giving a new identity to Jaisalmer at the international level.

The initiative will see both cities share each other's experiences and expertise, and special emphasis will be laid on promoting tourism, conserving national heritage and historical monuments, cleanliness and waste management, water conservation and preparation of a smart master plan, giving a boost to the urban development of Jaisalmer in the coming years.

Both Jaisalmer and Carcassonne are world-famous for their historic forts included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. Carcassonne is known for its medieval architecture and strong fortifications, while Jaisalmer attracts international tourists for its 'Sonar Fort' and the Thar Desert. Hence, the partnership will firmly establish both cities on the global tourism map.

Experts believe that this agreement will not only strengthen the tourism industry in Jaisalmer but will also give local artisans an opportunity to showcase their creations on an international platform. Additionally, shared action plans on water conservation and waste management will be helpful in the sustainable development of the city.

"This partnership will prove to be a milestone in the direction of planned development and conservation of the city," Singh said.

Lera expressed confidence that both cities will together share each other's heritage and experiences and set a new example for the coming generations.

In a social media post, former Maharawal Chaitanyaraj Singh of the Jaisalmer royal family said the agreement will not only give Jaisalmer a unique identity at the international level, but will also become a medium to spread the cultural glory of Rajasthan and India across the world.

