Jaisalmer Inks Deal With Historic French City Carcassonne For Cultural, Urban Development

Jaisalmer: In an agreement under the 'Twinning of Cities' concept on Saturday, the desert city of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and the historic French city of Carcassonne signed an agreement for cultural and urban development. The initiative aims to share the rich culture, heritage and developmental experiences of both cities.

The agreement was signed between Carcassonne Mayor Gerard Lera and Jaisalmer Municipal Council commissioner Lajpal Singh in the presence of cultural representatives of Jaisalmer. The deal is expected to be an important step towards giving a new identity to Jaisalmer at the international level.

The initiative will see both cities share each other's experiences and expertise, and special emphasis will be laid on promoting tourism, conserving national heritage and historical monuments, cleanliness and waste management, water conservation and preparation of a smart master plan, giving a boost to the urban development of Jaisalmer in the coming years.

Both Jaisalmer and Carcassonne are world-famous for their historic forts included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. Carcassonne is known for its medieval architecture and strong fortifications, while Jaisalmer attracts international tourists for its 'Sonar Fort' and the Thar Desert. Hence, the partnership will firmly establish both cities on the global tourism map.