Chhattisgarh Govt Trying To Evict Tribals From Forests, Alleges Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Days after accusing the Central Government of tampering with the Constitution, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh slammed the Chhattisgarh Government on Wednesday alleging its Forest Department has bestowed itself with extensive powers.

Jairam alleged that the real intention of the state government is to evict tribals from forests and hand over their areas to industrialists. He accused the Chhattisgarh government of hatching a conspiracy to systematically weaken the Forest Rights Act.

The senior Congress leader said the Forest Rights Act was introduced to rectify the historical injustice meted out to tribal and forest dweller communities. Under the law, the Gram Sabhas were given the right to protect, manage and use their traditional forests.

Jairam cited an order of the Chhattisgarh government and said recently, the state's Forest Department had issued a letter declaring itself as a 'nodal agency' and announced the implementation of its 'action plan' for forest management.

"This move of the government disregards the rights of Gram Sabhas which are already recognized under the Forest Rights Act. This is not only against the basic spirit of the law, but also a conspiracy to eliminate the rights acquired by the communities after years of struggle," he said.

Jairam said by doing this, the government is directly attacking the legal rights of the tribal communities, the democratic structure and the ecological foundation of the forests.

He said the move of the government is also against the spirit of local governance and democracy. The Gram Sabha, which is a statutory body under the Forest Rights Act, has the right to take final decisions. Jairam said he government is trying to limit its role and limit it to only an advisory body.