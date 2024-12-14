Jaipur's Solar Power Struggles: Maintenance Issues Affect Energy Generation

Jaipur: The prestigious rooftop solar power project is facing a major hurdle in the Pink City of Rajasthan as the solar panels installed on government buildings are not generating electricity as per their capacity.
The project meant to give relief from increased power bills and power cuts has been struggling to harness the targeting potential of solar power, allegedly due to the lack of maintenance.
Broken Plates, Shade, And Dust
The negligence has resulted in damaging some solar plates, while others are either covered in huge dust or shaded by trees.
“The current scenario has led to a major decline in energy generation to the extent that a solar panel with a capacity of 40 kilowatts is generating only half of the electricity,” said an official.
Solar Energy Plates On Government Buildings
In Jaipur, more than 30 government buildings have solar energy plates installed, which includes Rajasthan University's academic buildings, RTO office, Gangauri Hospital, SMS Stadium, and Municipal Corporation buildings. These solar plants together can generate 4.97 MW to be used for running lights, ACs, coolers, fans, and computers.
Online Monitoring And Maintenance
Under the central government’s smart city projects and rooftop solar scheme, the power is generated through these plants, which are monitored online through a command center. The energy production from each building is also tracked.
However, the alleged lack of maintenance has led to a decline in power generation.
To address this, the Smart City CEO has issued strict directions to Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Limited (REIL) to prune trees, clean solar plates, and repair broken plates to ensure 100% electricity generation.
For solar panels to operate at their best, regular maintenance is essential. Regular cleaning, performance monitoring, and yearly inspections may help avoid problems and guarantee optimal energy production, as stressed in a handbook on solar panel care.
Benefits Of Solar Energy
Solar energy is one of the cleanest and greenest sources of energy, as it doesn't pollute the atmosphere like coal or water does.
Jaipur Smart City CEO Arun Hasija said solar energy is also one of the recommended forms of energy as it's obtained from natural resources that are endless.
Read More