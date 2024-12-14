ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur's Solar Power Struggles: Maintenance Issues Affect Energy Generation

Jaipur: The prestigious rooftop solar power project is facing a major hurdle in the Pink City of Rajasthan as the solar panels installed on government buildings are not generating electricity as per their capacity.

The project meant to give relief from increased power bills and power cuts has been struggling to harness the targeting potential of solar power, allegedly due to the lack of maintenance.

Broken Plates, Shade, And Dust

The negligence has resulted in damaging some solar plates, while others are either covered in huge dust or shaded by trees.

“The current scenario has led to a major decline in energy generation to the extent that a solar panel with a capacity of 40 kilowatts is generating only half of the electricity,” said an official.

Solar Energy Plates On Government Buildings

In Jaipur, more than 30 government buildings have solar energy plates installed, which includes Rajasthan University's academic buildings, RTO office, Gangauri Hospital, SMS Stadium, and Municipal Corporation buildings. These solar plants together can generate 4.97 MW to be used for running lights, ACs, coolers, fans, and computers.

Online Monitoring And Maintenance