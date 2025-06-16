Jaipur: In a display of communal brotherhood that is much needed in present times, youths from the majority community joined hands to help in the solemnization of the marriage of a girl from the Muslim minority community in Pratap Pura village of Jaipur. The girl had lost her father during the COVID-19 outbreak of 2021.

Rafiq Shah’s was the only Muslim family living in the village. When he passed away, his wife, Salma Bano, faced hardships to bring up their five children. Meanwhile, their elder daughter Muskan Bano’s marriage was fixed with Amin Mohammad of Chhir village.

Seeing the poor financial condition of the bride’s family, the local youth came forward and started a social campaign by forming a group on social media, appealing for help for the family. They managed to collect Rs 1.75 lakh within four days.

Jaipur Village Residents Join Hands To Help Minority Community's Poor Woman Wedding (ETV Bharat)

The residents of the village pitched in to help in the wedding celebrations like family members. The bride’s mother was given a sum of Rs 1, 51,051 by the villagers. This gesture left everyone with tears in their eyes.

The villagers also gifted the bride with household articles that are normally given at a wedding.

Moolchand Kalawat, who was a part of the campaign to arrange help for the girl’s family, said, “This was made possible by social media as we managed to collect the money in a matter of days. This proves that the needy can always be helped if society unites.” He said the practice will be carried forward to help the other needy people as well.

“I will never be able to forget the gesture of the people of the village. This drive has offered hope to many other needy people that people will come together to help them in times of need,” said an emotionally charged Salma Bano.