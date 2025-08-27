ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur To Get Feeding Zones For Street Dogs; Sterilisation Will Be Strictly Monitored

Jaipur: The Pink City will soon have designated feeding zones for street dogs, and their sterilisation will strictly be monitored. On the occasion of International Dog Day on Tuesday, the Rajasthan Department of Local Bodies (DLB) issued guidelines to manage the population of street dogs so that citizens and animals can coexist in the state.

These instructions, which come at the backdrop of the Supreme Court's order on August 22, will be implemented under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules 2023.

Recently, a team to catch stray dogs in Bhilwara was suspended for cruelty, which sends a clear message that the government is adopting a zero-tolerance policy on animal welfare, along with public safety. Special guidelines have been given to all urban local bodies in this regard.