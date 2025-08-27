Jaipur To Get Feeding Zones For Street Dogs; Sterilisation Will Be Strictly Monitored

Jaipur: The Pink City will soon have designated feeding zones for street dogs, and their sterilisation will strictly be monitored. On the occasion of International Dog Day on Tuesday, the Rajasthan Department of Local Bodies (DLB) issued guidelines to manage the population of street dogs so that citizens and animals can coexist in the state.
These instructions, which come at the backdrop of the Supreme Court's order on August 22, will be implemented under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules 2023.
Recently, a team to catch stray dogs in Bhilwara was suspended for cruelty, which sends a clear message that the government is adopting a zero-tolerance policy on animal welfare, along with public safety. Special guidelines have been given to all urban local bodies in this regard.
Ravi Jain, secretary of the Local Self Government Department, said, "Sterilisation and vaccination are the scientific and humane methods to control dog population and pave the way for human-animal coexistence. The state government is paying equal attention to both disease control and public safety while following its constitutional obligation."
Jain said that the urban local bodies have been directed to train field teams, coordinate with recognised animal welfare organisations and veterinarians and ensure community participation at the ward level by increasing sterilisation capacity.
Key Points of the New Guidelines
- Designated Feeding Points: Every urban local body will mark feeding spots in collaboration with resident welfare associations (RWAs) and animal welfare organisations.
- Age Limit for Sterilisation: Sterilisation of dogs less than six months will not be done. Pre-surgical health check-up and post-surgical care will be mandatory.
- Monitoring Committees: Local animal welfare workers will be made special invitees to the monitoring committees formed under the ABC rules.
- Record-keeping: A photo-video record will be maintained of the capture, sterilisation, vaccination and re-release of each dog.
- Transparency in Tendering: Only competent and Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI)-accredited agencies will get the contract, and those violating the norms will be banned.
