Jaipur Tanker Explosion: Two More Succumb To Injuries During Treatment, Death Toll Climbs To 17

Jaipur: The death toll in Friday's LPG tanker blast accident in Bhankrota area on Jaipur-Ajmer national highway rose to 17, as two critically injured persons passed away at Sawai Man Singh Hospital late last night.

Vijayeta and Vijendra, who had suffered 70 percent burns, succumbed during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, while two more, drivers Yusuf and Naresh Babu, had passed away on Tuesday morning. A death toll of four was recorded in the last 24 hours alone.

"Two patients undergoing treatment died in the morning. Three were discharged yesterday. At present, 18 patients are under treatment and five of them are critical," Dr Sushil Bhati, Superintendent of the SMS Hospital, said. He said one or two persons would be discharged later in the day as their condition has improved.

Dr RK Jain, a doctor at SMS Hospital said all these victims had suffered 70 to 80 percent burn injuries and so could not be saved while a few others are admitted in the ICU, struggling between life and death. Many patients are in critical condition and the next 48 hours are very important for them, he added.