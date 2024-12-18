Jaipur Smart City Gets SKOCH Award For Efficient Civic Management

Jaipur: Jaipur Smart City has received the prestigious Scotch Award, which was handed over to UDH Jhabar Singh Kharra by Jaipur Smart City CEO Arun Kumar Hasija on Tuesday. Jaipur Smart City was chosen for this award for its Integrated Command and Control Center through which 24X7 monitoring and supervision of various vehicles and machines working for solid waste management in Jaipur Heritage Area is being done.

Performances such as door-to-door garbage collection, road cleaning, timely cleaning of open depots, night cleaning, road cleaning by various machines, quick problem solving and intensive monitoring of command centres were analysed before giving the Scotch Award to Jaipur Smart City.

Speaking on the feat, Smart City CEO Arun Hasija said that the command and control centre ensures solid waste disposal through maximum utilisation of vehicles and staff in real-time. The monitoring is done by a group of engineers and operators. The entire working system of this command and control centre has been duly recognised by the Scotch Group. "As many as 450 hoppers, 20 RCs, 12 road sweeping machines, five gobblers and more than 100 garbage collection machines/vehicles are being monitored from this command centre,” he said.

Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra while congratulating the people of Jaipur on receiving the Scotch Award said that monitoring sanitation work is very important to make the city beautiful and clean. "All systems are being well monitored from the Integrated Command and Control Center operated by Smart City monitors all systems. Vehicles, hoppers and other technical machine vehicles are being regularly monitored. Authorities did a commendable job. Other smart cities of the state should also take inspiration from this,” Singh said. The command centre is working 24 hours in three shifts to strengthen sanitation and solid waste management.