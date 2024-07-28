ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur's Remarkable Communal Solidarity Helps Amass Rs 7 crore for 2-Yr-Old SMA patient

Jaipur: Every time we think that humanity is on the brink of extinction, there pops a story of excellent resilience, love and hope, giving us the courage to keep going! In May, in a remarkable display of solidarity, a campaign was initiated in Jaipur to help 22-month-old Hridyansh to emerge victorious in his battle against Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 2.

The campaign managed to collect ₹9 crore within just three months helping Hridyansh receive the world's most expensive injection, the Zolgensma injection. It was brought from the US to Jaipur and cost a whopping Rs 17 crores. Yet again in a show of communal harmony and love, Jaipur has stepped up to help another child in his battle against SMA.

Two-year-old Arjun Jangid is also in dire need of the Zolgensma injection but cannot pay such a hefty amount for the treatment. To save the child's life, the the drug company manufacturing the injection has halved its price from Rs 17 crore to Rs 8.5 crore.

Dr Priyanshu Mathur, Pediatric Rare Disease Specialist, Consultant Metabolic Genetic Disorders, JK Lone Hospital said that Arjun's parents were shifting the child to multiple hospitals for treatment but without proper cure. "When the child was brought to JK Lone Hospital, we diagnosed him with the disease. Spinal muscular atrophy is a genetic disease which affects the spinal cord and nerves," he added.