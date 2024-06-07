Jaipur Shop Sells Fake Jewellery Worth Rs 6 Cr To US National, Search On For Owners

Jaipur: A US national was duped of Rs 6 crore in exchange of fake jewellery that she had purchased from a shop in Jaipur. Following intervention of the US Embassy, Japiur Police have initiated a probe while the shop owner and his son are absconding.

Cherish, a US resident had bought jewellery worth Rs 6 crore from a shop in Johri Bazaar under Manak Chowk police station area in Jaipur. Later in April, she displayed the jewellery at an exhibition in USA, where it was revealed to be fake.

When Cherish came to Jaipur and questioned the shop owners Rajendra Soni and his son Gaurav, the latter turned her away dismissing her allegations. On May 18, the woman lodged a complaint against the shop owners in Manak Chowk police station. But, the accused registered a false case against her.

Troubled at the turn of events, the victim approached the US Embassy. After the embassy's intervention, Jaipur Police investigated the case and the incident of fake jewellery came to light. The accused father-son are currently absconding but the person who had issued a certificate of the fake jewellery has been arrested, police said.

According to Additional DCP North Bajrang Singh Shekhawat, a US resident registered a case against Rajendra Soni and his son Gaurav accusing them of selling fake jewellery worth Rs 6 crore last month.

"Investigations have revealed that the accused had sold silver jewellery with gold polish worth Rs 300 to the foreigner at Rs 6 crore. They had also given her a certificate of the authenticity of the jewellery. Nand Kishore, who gave the fake certificate has been arrested and search is on for the accused father and son," Shekhawat said.

It has also been revealed that the accused recently bought a flat worth Rs 3 crore in C Scheme area of ​​Jaipur, police said adding that special teams have been set up to search for the absconding accused.

Read more

Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals Truth Behind Viral Diamond Ring Worth Rs 2 Crore With A Pinch Of Humour