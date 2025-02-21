ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Sees Rise In Trauma Cases Among Young People

Jaipur: Health officials in Jaipur are warning over a disturbing trend where more cases of trauma in young people are on the rise after several incidents involving young teens gaining attention.

In a first for the region, police have linked a criminal case to this medical condition. Doctors recently treated a 12-year-old who exhibited extreme mental health consequences after years of abuse. The teenagers required assistance from numerous physicians as they fought to recover.

"These issues can be like never-ending nightmares for those who are suffering," according to Dr Anita Gautam, a mental health support person. She adds that girls and women are more at risk of getting these problems.

Police are warning of the contribution of social media in some of these cases, with perpetrators using social media such as Instagram to groom young people. They now take these risks more seriously.

DCP West Amit Kumar described a recent case where a young person faced abuse over several years. "The effects on their mental health were severe," he said. "They still feel fear when remembering what happened."