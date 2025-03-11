Jaipur School Bans Holi? Education Minister Terms 'Communal Order'

Jaipur: A controversy erupted after a private school in Jaipur asked students not to bring colours in the campus and threatened to bar them from examinations if they disobey. Education minister Madan Dilawar has accused the school of hurting the religious sentiments associated with the festival and said that a complaint will be lodged with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Dilawar said, "It is a communal order. It is incorrect to issue such a notice. Holi is part of our culture and it is wrong to stop celebrating it. I will write to CBSE and ask as to why the school's registration should not be cancelled. The notice hurts the sentiments associated with the festival."

The notice, issued by the school principal stated that the directive was issued to ensure a safe and positive environment for the students. The notice said that if students are found with colours then they will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

Principal Cynthia clarified that no order has been given to ban Holi but students have been asked not to celebrate with colours in school. She said that Holi celebrations will be held with flowers in school on March 12.

"Students are excited about celebrating Holi. But we did not want them to get distracted but to complete their exams first. Moreover, since our school is an evaluation centre for the board examination we have to ensure that discipline is maintained in the campus," she said.

The principal further said that sometimes chemicals used in Holi colours have harmful effect on skin so the order was issued to parents to be cautious.