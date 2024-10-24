Jaipur: Robbers Loot Jewelry Worth Rs. 1.25 crore

Jaipur: Robbers looted jewelry worth Rs 1.25 crore in the jurisdiction of the Muhana Police Station here, police said on Thursday.

The robbers attacked the shop's owner and looted jewelry worth Rs 1.5 crore on Wednesday night. The shop owner somehow managed to save his life, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Lalit Kishore Sharma.

He said that the shop is owned by Ramkaran Prajapat. "Prajapat was returning home after closing the shop on Wednesday night. When he came to a secluded area, the robbers attacked him by breaking the window of his car. Prajapat managed to save his life. The miscreants stole the bag which was kept in the car. There was golden and silver ornaments in the bag. There was around 1 kg gold and around 30-35 kg silver in the bag, which was stolen by the robbers. The robbers fled from the spot," added the Additional DCP.

He said that another bag, which had jewelry in it, was kept inside the car but that was not robbed.

The senior police official said that police personnel reached the spot upon receiving information and have formed special teams under Madan Kadwasra, police-in-charge of Muhana Police Station, to probe the incident and nab the accused.

"We are also checking the CCTV footage of the area and are collecting information about the accused," the Additional DCP said.