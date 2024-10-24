ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur: Robbers Loot Jewelry Worth Rs 1.25 crore

Robbers in Jaipur looted jewelry worth Rs 1.25 crore in Jaipur.

Jaipur: Robbers Loot Jewelry Worth Rs. 1.25 crore
File photo of Muhana Police Station in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Jaipur: Robbers looted jewelry worth Rs 1.25 crore in the jurisdiction of the Muhana Police Station here, police said on Thursday.

The robbers attacked the shop's owner and looted jewelry worth Rs 1.5 crore on Wednesday night. The shop owner somehow managed to save his life, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Lalit Kishore Sharma.

He said that the shop is owned by Ramkaran Prajapat. "Prajapat was returning home after closing the shop on Wednesday night. When he came to a secluded area, the robbers attacked him by breaking the window of his car. Prajapat managed to save his life. The miscreants stole the bag which was kept in the car. There was golden and silver ornaments in the bag. There was around 1 kg gold and around 30-35 kg silver in the bag, which was stolen by the robbers. The robbers fled from the spot," added the Additional DCP.

He said that another bag, which had jewelry in it, was kept inside the car but that was not robbed.

The senior police official said that police personnel reached the spot upon receiving information and have formed special teams under Madan Kadwasra, police-in-charge of Muhana Police Station, to probe the incident and nab the accused.

"We are also checking the CCTV footage of the area and are collecting information about the accused," the Additional DCP said.

Jaipur: Robbers looted jewelry worth Rs 1.25 crore in the jurisdiction of the Muhana Police Station here, police said on Thursday.

The robbers attacked the shop's owner and looted jewelry worth Rs 1.5 crore on Wednesday night. The shop owner somehow managed to save his life, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Lalit Kishore Sharma.

He said that the shop is owned by Ramkaran Prajapat. "Prajapat was returning home after closing the shop on Wednesday night. When he came to a secluded area, the robbers attacked him by breaking the window of his car. Prajapat managed to save his life. The miscreants stole the bag which was kept in the car. There was golden and silver ornaments in the bag. There was around 1 kg gold and around 30-35 kg silver in the bag, which was stolen by the robbers. The robbers fled from the spot," added the Additional DCP.

He said that another bag, which had jewelry in it, was kept inside the car but that was not robbed.

The senior police official said that police personnel reached the spot upon receiving information and have formed special teams under Madan Kadwasra, police-in-charge of Muhana Police Station, to probe the incident and nab the accused.

"We are also checking the CCTV footage of the area and are collecting information about the accused," the Additional DCP said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JWELLARY ROBBERY IN JAIPURLOOT IN JAIPURJEWELRY SHOPJAIPUR POLICEJEWELRY LOOT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.